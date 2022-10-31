HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
2 in custody after police chase ends with crash in Silver Spring

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 3:40 PM

The collision at Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway near downtown Silver Spring left one person trapped and includes three trauma patients, Pete Piringer said. (Courtesy Chopper 4/Brad Freitas)

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash near downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, on Monday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., police said, officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The suspects were found at the at the White Oak Shopping Center, about 3.5 miles away, police said, but they fled.

Police pursued the suspect’s car until it crashed into the back of a Metrobus, police said. Then, a Montgomery County police cruiser crashed into the back of the suspect’s car.

Two males were taken into custody, and a third male suspect was extricated from the car by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, police said.

The police added that a firearm was found during the arrest, and that neither the suspects nor passengers on the Metrobus have serious injuries.

Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said Georgia Avenue was closed both ways between East-West Highway and Sligo Avenue. The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

