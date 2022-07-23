WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
DC region braces for hot and humid weekend

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 12:29 AM

It will be like a hot oven in the D.C. region this weekend, with temperatures hitting the near 100 mark. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re thinking about walking your dog outside, going to the beach or taking a walk to the park this weekend, then take some precautions to protect yourself, your pets and your family from the blazing hot that is outside.

In anticipation for the heat, 10 D.C. pools extended their hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the mid to high 90 degrees and a heat index of near 100 degrees.

But the Sunday will likely be the zenith of this heat wave. Afternoon highs will be near 100, with higher humidity levels, bringing heat indexes to between 105 and 110, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. However, there is the 20% chance of rain with a possible isolated storm.

“Feels like temperatures will exceed those values at times during the afternoon and early evening hours both days,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said.

The nation’s capital isn’t alone as much of the Deep South and Northeast from South Carolina to southern Maine have been affected by the heat wave as some temperatures hit close to 100 degrees.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Heat index almost 100. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Sunday: Sunny, hot and more humid. Heat index almost 105. An isolated storm possible with a 20% chance of rain. Highs of 94 to 100.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Rain and thunder likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds out of the southwest at 5 mph to 15 mph. Highs of 90 to 95.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his number one passion of his since he was a kid and is blessed to be around people telling their stories and sharing it to the world.

