IRS: More than 400,000 in DC, Md., Va. could be missing out on stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday said up to 9 million people may have missed out on claiming $1,200 stimulus payments that have been made to Americans this year under the federal CARES Act, and more than 431,000 of them live in the District, Maryland or Virginia.
Letters will go out this month to people who haven’t filed 2018 and 2019 federal tax returns, and typically aren’t required to file them because of low incomes, but may qualify for the payments, the IRS said in a statement.
The letter will ask recipients to look online to see whether they’re eligible.
The deadline for registering for the payments of $1,200 per person or $2,400 per married couple is Oct. 15.
“The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the statement. “We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments.”
The five ZIP codes in each jurisdiction where the most letters are being sent:
Maryland
21215 (Baltimore, Pikesville and Lochearn): 3,371
21218 (Baltimore): 2,932
21217 (Baltimore): 2,897
21207 (Baltimore, Woodlawn and Lochearn): 2,483
20744 (Prince George’s County, including Fort Washington, Oxon Hill and Camp Springs): 2,462
DC
20020 (Southeast): 4,547
20019 (Southeast, east of the river and south roughly to Pennsylvania Avenue): 4,158
20002 (Northeast, including Ivy City): 3,625
20011 (Northwest, between Beach Drive and Fort Totten, and between Brightwood and Quincy Street): 3,132
20032 (south of 20020, roughly around Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling): 2,778
Virginia
22191 (Prince William County/Woodbridge): 2,291
23223 (Henrico County/Richmond): 2,286
22193 (Prince William County/Woodbridge): 2,052
23224 (Richmond/Broad Rock): 2,018
23451 (Virginia Beach): 1,928
Though getting the letter isn’t a guarantee that you’re eligible, the IRS said, you’re likely eligible if:
- You’re a U.S. citizen or permanent resident;
- You have a work-eligible Social Security number; and
- You can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.
They’ve also posted the letter online.
