‘Multiple cases’ of COVID-19 cancel remainder of Loudoun United’s season

Loudoun United FC have announced that the club will cancel the remainder of their 2020 United Soccer League season.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Loudoun United FC have announced that the club will cancel the remainder of their 2020 United Soccer League season.

The decision, made in consultation with the club’s medical experts and the United Soccer League, comes in response to “multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the team,” the team said in a statement.

“Our priority has always been the health and wellness of all individuals involved with Loudoun United and we look forward to a successful 2021 season,” the statement said.

The team’s last game against Charleston was originally postponed, then the determination was made to cancel the remaining two games, as well, against the New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday and North Carolina FC on Oct. 4.

The team said the players who tested positive were in isolation and under the care of Loudoun United doctors.

Loudoun United FC is the second division team for Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.