Pepco continues customer support efforts until July 1 due to coronavirus pandemic

Pepco will keep extending its goodwill to customers during the coronavirus pandemic by suspending service disconnections, waiving new late fees and reconnecting customers who were previously disconnected until at least July 1.

The utility company announced the move on Friday in a news release, building on its initial gesture in March as one of the first companies in the nation to suspend service disconnections and waive new late payment charges for all customers.

As of Friday, Pepco had helped set up more than 1,400 customized payment plans to help customers manage financial challenges during the pandemic, according to the release.

The company also said it had reconnected its service to 345 customers where it was safe to do so.

“We’re managing through difficult times with lots of uncertainty,” President and CEO of Pepco Holdings Dave Velazquez said in the news release.

“By continuing these policies to keep energy service on and prevent additional fees, we want to provide our customers with a little more certainty in their lives. We want to make sure our customers have power and to offer support to those who may be struggling to make ends meet as we move through this crisis together.”

According to the release, small businesses and residents in Maryland as well as residents in D.C., within the company’s service area, are eligible for the support programs.

One such program is Budget Billing, which Pepco said averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible arrangements that offer tailored payment plans.

Anyone who is having trouble paying their bill should contact Pepco Customer Care at 202-833-7500.

