DC pizza chain apologizes for cocaine-themed dessert referencing Marion Barry

Outrage continues to grow after &pizza, a restaurant chain with several locations in the District, created a menu item that seems to mocks the late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

The owner of a D.C.-based pizza chain is apologizing for creating a controversial menu item that references the late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry amid growing outrage from critics who say it mocks his memory.

Mike Burns, the CEO and owner of &pizza, apologized Wednesday afternoon for the company’s new dessert called “Marion Berry Knots,” which seemed to allude to Barry’s conviction on drug-related charges.

“Candidly, we made a mistake. And for that, we sincerely apologize. We hear the D.C. community and have removed the Marion Berry Knots from our menu effective immediately,” Burns wrote in a letter addressed to D.C.

That letter comes after protesters gathered earlier Wednesday outside &pizza’s location along U Street in Northwest, D.C., many of whom called for a boycott of the company and demanded an apology.

“We’re not going to tolerate this,” said activist Ron Moten. “While he’s buried in the ground, people continue to spit on his grave.”

The menu offering was pieces of dough covered with powdered sugar.

Advertisements for the dessert make the powdered sugar look like cocaine sealed in tiny plastic bags, appearing to reference Barry’s infamous drug arrest from the 1990s, when he was caught smoking crack in an FBI sting operation.

The ads include lines with references to cocaine use such as, “Enough powder for you and a few friends” and “Our classic knots got a bump.”

“While humor was our intent, it was regrettably off the mark. We’re an edgy brand known for

being risk takers. The parody of the former Mayor and portrayal of substance abuse was

wrong,” Burns wrote Wednesday afternoon in response to critics.

‘A storm is coming,’ Protesters condemn chain for mocking former mayor

Supporters of Barry argued that focusing on his arrest is unfair, pointing to his legacy of creating the D.C. summer youth employment program back in 1979, which continues to this day and helps young people find jobs and training.

Among those who called for the pastries to be discontinued and for the company to apologize was Terry Lynch, executive director of the Downtown Cluster of Congregations.

“Mayor Barry had many achievements, as well as failures as do most of us,” he said. “But it is simply wrong years after his death, to seek to profit off of his shortcomings. Mayor Barry earned the right to rest in peace — this insensitive campaign is an insult to his memory, his family and the community,” Lynch said.

One of the speakers at Wednesday’s protest was D.C. Council member Trayon White, who is tied up in his own legal trouble as he fights a federal bribery charge.

“We stand in solidarity against &pizza,” White said. “We’re going to shut your ass down.”

Burns said the company is reaching out to leaders who have spoken out against the dessert.

Speakers called for an aggressive protest to take place 7 p.m. Friday night at &Pizza’s U Street location.

“We need at least 1,000 people out here,” Moten said prior to the pizza company’s apology. “This Friday, this place will never be the same, I’ll tell you this.”

“A storm is coming, a storm you aren’t ready for,” said another D.C. activist, E.Z. Street. “You messed with the wrong ones this time.”

Those calls for protests came before the company’s apology Wednesday and it’s unclear whether Burns’ letter will impact any plans to gather.

When D.C. police were asked about the possibility of protests, the department said it “respects everyone’s right to protest and assembly.”

“We routinely ensure the safety of First Amendment demonstrators, and handle thousands of protests each year. We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior and will hold anyone who commits a criminal act responsible,” police wrote in an emailed statement.

In addition to D.C., &pizza has locations in Maryland, Virginia, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

“We have read the countless messages and social media posts and understand the

frustration this has brought forth — especially to the Barry family. We recognize his impact on

the District and greater Capital area and understand why his legacy remains as strong as it is

today,” Burns wrote.

