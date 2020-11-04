In Va., Sen. Warner, DC-area House members projected to win reelection; count continues in some races

Some of the races for Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats haven’t been called yet, in part because of the many outstanding absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted. Here's what we know.

The state gave local election boards until 11 p.m. Tuesday to count the record number of absentee ballots that had been cast this year of the pandemic. The boards will publish the results it has so far, then resume counting Wednesday morning.

Ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday can be received and counted by Friday at noon, so the next round of results will be issued then.

A host of local races and bond issues, as well as two amendments to the Virginia Constitution, are also on the ballot. You can read about them here.

It’s important to remember that all absentee ballots in a county or other jurisdiction are considered to be in one precinct, called the Central Absentee Precinct. Since a record number of people voted absentee or mail-in this year (in Virginia they’re considered the same thing), even when all but one “precinct” has reported, there could still be a lot of votes out there.

And all results are unofficial until they have been certified by the Virginia Department of Elections Nov. 16.

All that said, here’s what we know:

In the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from the North Carolina border through Charlottesville and into parts of Fauquier County, Democrat Cameron Webb, a doctor, lawyer and a public health expert at the University of Virginia, has conceded the race to Republican Bob Good, a former Liberty University official.

Statement on Results in Virginia’s 5th District Congressional Race: pic.twitter.com/AwvWqhfrtI — Dr. Cameron Webb (@DrCameronWebb) November 4, 2020

With 327 of 330 precincts reporting (and absentee ballots still to be counted), Good has about 53.4% of the vote to Webb’s 46.3%.

The Republicans nominated Good in an upset over incumbent Denver Riggleman. Riggleman had angered arch-conservatives in Virginia for, among other things, officiating at a same-sex wedding. Webb held a slim lead in most polling this autumn.

NBC News said, “Few congressional elections with the potential to flip a seat in November show the country’s widening political divide” like the 5th District.

This will be the third straight election that has produced a new representative from the district. The district includes Buckingham and Nelson counties, identified by Ballotpedia as Pivot Counties where the presidential vote went to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

In the 7th Congressional District, a strip-shaped district in central Virginia that includes Culpeper, Chesterfield, Henrico and Nottoway counties and skirts to the west of Richmond, Republican Del. Nick Freitas is leading incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, facing her first reelection challenge, 60.8% to 39%, with 228 of 232 precincts reporting.

The Virginia Public Access Project said as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday that a lot of votes are still out there, though, especially in largely Democratic Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

This race was notable in part for the amount of money spent on it: As of a month ago, almost $2 million more was spent on this congressional race than the presidential race in Virginia.

In the 8th Congressional District, which comprises Arlington County and portions of Fairfax County, as well as all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City, Democratic incumbent Don Beyer has been projected to win his fourth term, defeating Republican challenger Jeff Jordan, an Army veteran and military contractor.

In the 10th District, Jennifer Wexton was projected as the winner over Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews at about 10:30 p.m. It’s Wexton’s first House reelection campaign in the district, which includes Loudoun County, along with parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

In the 11th District, which includes Arlington County, portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City, Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly, a member of the House since 2008, has been projected to have defeated Republican first-time candidate Manga Anantatmula.

Farther out from the District, U.S. Rep. Bob Wittman, a Republican, has defeated repeat Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid in the 1st District; Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott has held off a challenge from Republican challenger John Collick in the 3rd District, and Rep. Morgan Griffith won his unopposed race in the 9th.

Meanwhile, the 2nd District rematch between Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, Republican Scott Taylor and independent David Foster hasn’t been called. As of 12:45 a.m., Luria has 50.7%; Taylor, 46.8%m and Foster, 2.5%.

In the 4th District, Democratic incumbent Donald McEachin has a slim lead over Republican challenger Leon Benjamin.

And in the U.S. Senate race, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, was projected shortly after the polls closed to win reelection over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, the first of the commonwealth’s congressional races to be called.

Gade, however, did not concede the race, calling the Associated Press “fake news.” As of 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Warner had 54.05% of the vote to Gade’s 45.9%

Democrats have not lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. Warner is a former governor and current vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He had a massive cash advantage and scared off well-known Republicans from running against him. The coronavirus pandemic and the presidential contest between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden left little room for voters’ attention.

And the highly contagious nature of the disease prevented both candidates from the stumping that defines traditional campaigns.

At about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, The Associated Press projected that former Vice President Joe Biden would win the state over President Donald Trump.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.