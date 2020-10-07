House race outspends presidential campaign in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A closely contested congressional race has spent almost $1.7 million more on political advertisements in Virginia…

More than $11 million has been spent on ads for the Congressional 7th District race.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, faces challenger Nick Freitas, a Republican state delegate.

The district includes Culpeper, Chesterfield, Henrico and Nottoway counties.

Meanwhile, more than $9 million has been spent in Virginia this year on ads for the presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

