Virginia county-by-county results 2020

Here are the preliminary election results for the following races in these Virginia counties.

Arlington County

County Board

County Board

Libby T. Garvey (Democrat, incumbent) – 71.6%

Audrey R. Clement (Independent) – 26.6%

School Board

Vote for not more than two

David Marcus Priddy – 35.8%

Cristina I. Diaz-Torres – 43.1%

S. Symone Walker – 19.2%

Ballot Questions

Public Schools Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $52,650,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for Arlington Public Schools? Yes – 79.32% / No – 20.7% Community Infrastructure Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $7,485,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County infrastructure? Yes – 74.95% / No – 25.1% Local Parks and Recreation Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,630,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for local parks and recreation? Yes – 80.95% / No – 19.1% Metro and Transportation Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,940,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and other transit, pedestrian, road or transportation projects? Yes – 79.6% / No – 20.4% Stormwater Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $50,840,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the County Stormwater Program? Yes – 79.2% / No – 20.8%

Fairfax County

Herndon Town Council

Herndon Town Council

4 of 4 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Vote for not more than six Stevan M. Porter – 10.66%

Pradip Dhakal – 13.49%

Sean M. Regan – 13.14%

Naila Alam – 12.30% Cesar A. del Aguila -13.64%

Signe V. Friedrichs – 12.25%

Jasbinder Singh – 12.23%

Clark Hedrick – 10.91%

Herndon Mayor

Sheila A. Olem – 61.5%

Roland B. Taylor – 37.8%

Falls Church City Council

4 of 4 precincts reporting. Leading candidate in bold.

Falls Church City Council

Vote for only one

Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott – 54%

Joshua S. Shokoor – 31.1%

Simone V. Pass Tucker – 13.2%

Ballot Questions

244 of 244 precincts reporting. Leading answers in bold.

Community Health and Human Services Bonds Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the human services facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $79,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide community health and human services facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional community health and human services facilities and the acquisition of necessary land? Yes – 76.52% / No – 23.48% Parks and Park Facilities Bonds Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the parks and park facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $112,000,000 for the following purposes: (i) $100,000,000 principal amount to finance the Fairfax County Park Authority’s cost to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip additional parks and park facilities, to preserve open-spaced land, and to develop and improve existing parks and park facilities; and (ii) $12,000,000 principal amount to finance Fairfax County’s contribution to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to acquire, construct, reconstruct, develop, and equip parks and park facilities? Yes – 72.43% / No – 27.57% Public Library Bonds (243 of 244 precincts reporting) Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds in addition to the public library facility bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $90,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to finance the cost to provide public library facilities, including the construction, reconstruction, enlargement, and equipment of existing and additional library facilities and the acquisition of necessary

land? Yes – 66.14% / No – 33.86% Transportation Bonds (244 of 244 precincts reporting. Projected winner highlighted) Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue bonds, in addition to the transportation improvements and facilities bonds previously authorized, in the maximum aggregate amount of $160,000,000 for the purpose of financing Fairfax County’s share, under the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact, of the cost of constructing, reconstructing, improving, and acquiring transportation improvements and facilities, including capital costs of land, transit facilities, rolling stock, and equipment in the Washington metropolitan area? Yes – 67.71% / No – 32.28%

Loudoun County

Mayor – Town of Leesburg

Mayor – Town of Leesburg

12 of 12 precincts reporting. Leading candidate in bold.

C. B. “Kelly” Burk (Independent, incumbent) – 71.88%

R. E. “Ron” Campbell (Independent) – 26.84%

Town Council – Leesburg

12 of 12 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Vote for not more than three (all candidates listed as Independent)

Zachary J. Cummings – 29.36%

Ara H. Bagdasarian – 25.12% Bill T. Replogle – 21.94%

Kari M. Nacy – 22.7%

Town Council – Special – Town of Round Hill

Jesse P. Howe (Independent) – 91.7%

Mayor – Hillsboro

2 of 2 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Roger Vance – 51 votes

Town Council – Hillsboro

2 of 2 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Voters choose five Amy Marasco (incumbent) – 39 votes

Claudia Forbes (incumbent) – 34 votes Stephen Moska. (incumbent) – 36 votes

Laney Oxman (incumbent) – 36 votes

Lisa Franke (write-in) – 33 votes

Ballot Questions

99 of 99 precincts reporting. Leading answers in bold.

Parks and Recreation Projects Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,825,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Memorial Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program? Yes – 68.9% / No – 31.1% Public Safety Projects Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,516,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Training Academy Expansion; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philomont Fire and Rescue Station Replacement; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program? Yes – 77.2% / No – 22.8% School Projects Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $123,755,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Douglass School Renewal; the costs to design, construct, and equip LCPS Facility Renewals and Alterations; the costs to design, construct, and equip School Security Improvements; the costs to design, construct, and equip a Student Welcome Center at Sterling Elementary School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board? Yes – 68.8% / No – 31.2% Transportation Projects Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $151,210,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct Segments 1 and 1B of Braddock Road; the costs to design and construct the widening of Loudoun County Parkway from Ryan Road to Shellhorn Road; the costs to design and construct improvements to Route 15 between Montresor Road and Point of Rocks Bridge; the costs to design and construct a roadway from Route 50 at Tall Cedars Parkway to Route 28; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Drive; the costs to design and construct sidewalk segments along River Creek Parkway; the costs to design and construct the County’s Sidewalk and Trail Program; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program? Yes – 76.8% / No – 23.2%

Prince William County

City of Manassas

City of Manassas

7 of 7 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Mayor

Mayor

E. Michelle Davis-Younger (D) – 50.76%

Republican Theresa Coates Ellis (R) – 48.97%

City Council

Vote for not more than three

Tom C. Osina (D) – 16.84%

Pamela J. Sebesky (D, incumbent) – 20.61%

Mark D. Wolfe (D, incumbent) – 20.57% Harry J. Clark (R) – 12.10%

Lynn Forkell Greene (R) – 12.94%

Ian T. Lovejoy (R) – 16.65%

School Board

Vote for not more than four

Suzanne W. Seaberg (incumbent) – 34.38%

Carl L. Hollingsworth Jr. – 26.84%

Robyn R. Williams (incumbent) – 34.34%

Write-in – 1.39%

City of Manassas Park

Mayor

4 of 4 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Mayor

Jeanette M. Rishell (D, incumbent) – 53.3%

Michael Carrera (I) – 46.2%

City Council

Vote for not more than three

Darryl G. Moore (D) – 27.39%

Laura H. Hampton (I) – 24.15%

Donald E. Shuemaker Jr. (I, incumbent) – 22.39%

Yesenia E. Amaya (I) – 24.77%

Dumfries

2 of 2 precincts reporting. Leading candidates in bold.

Town Council

Vote for not more than three

Brian K. Fields (I) – 33.1%

Tyrone A. Brown (I) – 32.9%

Shaun R. Peet (I) – 30.56%

