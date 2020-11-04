ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
2020 presidential election results map (live updates)

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 6:01 AM

This national map will update with live election returns as polls close across the United States. Search for Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia to see presidential results by state. Click on “Senate” to see results for Virginia’s Senate race. Click on “House” to see results for congressional races in Maryland and Virginia. Click “Initiatives” to see the ballot issues results for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

