Wittman defeats Williams in race for Virginia’s 1st District

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican, has beaten back a challenge from Democrat Vangie Williams in the 1st Congressional District.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican, has beaten back a challenge from Democrat Vangie Williams in the 1st Congressional District.

Last month in separate interviews with WTOP’s Max Smith, both candidates cited transportation and broadband internet as critical issues for the district, which ranges from around Gainesville and Manassas through Stafford County to Yorktown.

Wittman pointed to his record, including recognition for Native American tribes, a law requiring the U.S. Navy have 355 ships, and a focus on career and technical education.

“I have been very effective in getting legislation passed that helps the district, both economically and in other realms of improving people’s quality of life, so my effort is to continue to work on behalf of the folks in the 1st District, who each and every day I put first,” Wittman said.

Williams, a strategic planner for a government contractor, said, “My whole reason for getting into the race was because my congressman was not there to listen to me. He was not there to help me. I want to make sure I’m there for every constituent in this district.” She also supported Medicare Now, something she described as along the lines of the Medicare-for-all principle many Democrats ran on this fall.

WTOP’ Max Smith contributed to this report.

View results:

More Election Results: DC Races | Md. Governor & Statewide Races | Md. US House and Senate | Md. House of Delegates | Md. State Senate | Md. County Races