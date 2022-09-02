LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 11:06 AM

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/5/2022

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,938,803; $212.93.

2. Coldplay; $6,054,028; $96.86.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,339,111; $124.70.

4. Elton John; $5,319,754; $156.39.

5. Ed Sheeran; $5,021,684; $82.51.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,929,971; $129.53.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $4,028,540; $89.24.

8. The Killers; $3,203,736; $89.56.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,891,110; $99.42.

10. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

11. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,399,510; $76.03.

13. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,238,481; $139.92.

14. Morgan Wallen; $1,982,622; $108.72.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,884,537; $162.33.

16. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,319,813; $87.51.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,283,478; $82.15.

19. Michael Bublé; $1,246,463; $109.19.

20. Karol G; $940,298; $66.66.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

