Possible afternoon storms after light morning showers in DC area

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans says there is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon as residents prepare for the holiday weekend.

The D.C. area is facing possible storms for the second straight day Thursday, after somewhat of a false alarm on Wednesday.

According to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans, there is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as residents prepare for the holiday weekend.

“Just a shower or two out there this morning, most of us are dry and will stay dry throughout most of the day as that chance for any rain later this afternoon is pretty low,” he said. “I do think the chances for any showers or storms later today are around 20 to 30% and the risk for severe weather is pretty low.”

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the potential for thunderstorms over the next several days is highest during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest remaining chance this week for anything strong to severe is coming on Thursday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast each of the next several days. The potential for thunderstorms will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours most days. Some storms could be strong to severe today and Thursday. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr. pic.twitter.com/4PLfXEL0zt — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 22, 2024

Evans said there is good news in the form of cloud cover that will stick around throughout the afternoon and morning hours.

“Clouds will likely win and limit any severe weather chances for today,” he said.

Thursday’s storm chance comes after a severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday afternoon into the evening. While there were some pop-up showers and storms, the D.C. area didn’t see any severe weather.

Full Forecast

THURSDAY: Overcast, limited sunshine, some storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Clouds, too many or the lack of, will play a big role in Thursday’s severe weather potential. A cold front will move across the D.C. area, however, the cloudier the skies, the less likely severe storms will be. Any storm that develops, especially with added sunshine, may bring gusty winds and hail.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

Highs: 82-86

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

We’ll enjoy more sunshine to round out the week and kick off the long, holiday weekend. A few showers and storms could bubble up around lunchtime through the afternoon. Any cells that develop could bring a quick downpour with brightening skies afterward. Drier weather is expected for your Friday evening plans.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms

Highs: 78-83

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday. Although it won’t be a washout, stay weather alert for any stronger storms.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms

Highs: around 85

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Looking ahead to the long holiday weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances appear to be the lowest Sunday. Plan for warm highs in the middle 80s.

