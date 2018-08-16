202
Home » Life & Style » Best places to go…

Best places to go apple picking this fall

By Rachel Nania | @rnania August 16, 2018 11:20 am 08/16/2018 11:20am
29 Shares

WASHINGTON If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off.

“Don’t wait until you are pumpkin-patching because you’ll probably find a lot of rotten apples at that point,” said Guiomar Ochoa, a parenting and travel writer for Red Tricycle.

In the D.C. area, the season for many popular varieties runs from late August to mid-October. And at nearby farms and orchards, apple season comes with an excuse to cook festive foods and host lively activities for kids and adults of all ages.

“It’s just a nice way to get your family out in the country. A lot of these farms are not that far from the D.C. area, so even if you live in the city, you’re only going out about an hour or so, if that,” Ochoa added.

Whether you’re planning a quick outing or a long day in the orchard, Ochoa shares some of her best picks on where to find fruit and fun this fall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
apple picking apple picking in DC area apples DC apple picking DC area orchards DC fall activities Food & Restaurant News Guiomar Ochoa Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News orchards Parenting Tips Photo Galleries rachel nania Travel News Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US