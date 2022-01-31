CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Man found shot in Howard Co. on I-95

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 8:01 AM

A man was found shot in a van Sunday in Howard County by troopers responding to a crash in Elkridge, Maryland State Police said.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case as a possible attempted murder, and the victim is in the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

According to authorities, troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 100.

When they got there, they found a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside, the driver was suffering a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Police do not have a suspect or a motive yet.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact police at 410-929-0802.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

