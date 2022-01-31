Man found shot in Howard Co. on I-95

A man was found shot in a van Sunday in Howard County by troopers responding to a crash in Elkridge. Maryland State Police are investigating the shooting as a possible attempted murder.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case as a possible attempted murder, and the victim is in the University of Maryland Medical Center’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

According to authorities, troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 100.

When they got there, they found a white cargo van stopped in the median. Inside, the driver was suffering a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Police do not have a suspect or a motive yet.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact police at 410-929-0802.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.