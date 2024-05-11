MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Man killed after car crashes into tree in Howard Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 11, 2024, 6:13 PM

A man is dead after striking a tree with his car in Howard County, Maryland, on Friday evening.

Howard County police responded to reports of a car that struck a tree in the 7100 block of Dorsey Run Road in Elkridge around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Icaro Freire-Pina, 42, of Laurel, was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling south when it left the roadway for “an unknown reason,” police said in a news release.

Police are investigating whether the Freire-Pina suffered a medical emergency before the collision, according to the release.

