Man killed after car crashes into tree in Howard Co.

A man is dead after striking a tree with his car in Howard County, Maryland, on Friday evening.

Howard County police responded to reports of a car that struck a tree in the 7100 block of Dorsey Run Road in Elkridge around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Icaro Freire-Pina, 42, of Laurel, was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling south when it left the roadway for “an unknown reason,” police said in a news release.

Police are investigating whether the Freire-Pina suffered a medical emergency before the collision, according to the release.

