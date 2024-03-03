Maryland’s first lady hikes with high schoolers, state officials for ‘Global Day of Unplugging’

State leaders and students in Maryland recently went device-free and connected with nature for the "Global Day of Unplugging."

In celebration of the “Global Day of Unplugging,” which began March 1, Maryland’s first lady Dawn Moore hiked with state officials and high schoolers, device-free, to encourage improved mental health.

On Friday, Moore was joined by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz, Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, mental health and environmental experts and several Howard County high school students, in Halethorpe’s Patapsco Valley State Park.

“Improving the mental health of Maryland’s children is one of my top priorities as first lady,” Moore said in a news release.

“I encourage parents to help their children take time to unplug from the digital world and explore the world around them, including Maryland’s natural beauty. I am proud to be working in partnership with our state agencies, community organizations, and our young students to help improve the mental health of all Maryland children.”

At the park, the group participated in a forest bathing hike followed by a group yoga session.

“Improving mental health is also about having fun in nature,” Kurtz said, who added that he encourages all Marylanders to find time to enjoy all the types of different recreational activities made possible by the state parks and public lands.

“We have to use every technique we can to improve children’s mental health,” Dr. Laura Herrera Scott said.

“Immersing yourself in nature is one way children and their parents can connect with each other and the world around them. The mental health improvements from these types of activities can have long-lasting positive effects such as improved sleep, decreased levels of stress, increased opportunities for peer engagement, and development of leadership skills.”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources provides in-classroom opportunities for connecting with nature, professional development for teachers to teach about the state’s environment, as well as outdoor learning experiences in its parks, according to the news release.

