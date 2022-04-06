Frederick Co. deputy won’t be charged in shooting of driver

The Frederick County sheriff’s deputy who shot a driver after an attempted traffic stop last month will not be charged. The state's attorney said the deputy's use of force was “necessary and proportional.”

The Frederick County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy who shot a driver after an attempted traffic stop last month will not be charged.

Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith said in a statement Wednesday that Deputy First Class Christian Lucente’s use of force was “necessary and proportional.”

Lucente shot Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, of Hagerstown, March 18 in the Kingsbrook area, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

The sheriff’s office said Bello was suspected of speeding and driving under the influence on Interstate 270, but when deputies tried to pull him over, he refused to stop. When the pursuit turned into a foot chase, they said, Bello shot at Lucente, who then shot him.

Bello, who survived the shooting, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm with a prior conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

The state’s attorney’s office said it has seen evidence, including body-worn camera footage, in the shooting, but since criminal charges are still pending against Bello, it will not release anything until the charges are resolved.

“It is our opinion that DFC Lucente did not commit a crime and therefore no charges will be placed against DFC Lucente,” Smith said. “We do not opine on lesser conduct and this opinion does not preclude any administrative actions that may be taken by Internal Affairs.”