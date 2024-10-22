Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling beer cans on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A tractor-trailer overturned and crashed in Frederick County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, spilling beer cans on Interstate 70 and causing lane closures.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 near exit 62 around 3:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer rolled across all three lanes. One man was taken to a hospital as a result.

Drivers in that area should use a different route and expect delays.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that one lane is getting by the crash, as of 10:45 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

