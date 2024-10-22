Live Radio
Tractor-trailer overturns, spilling beer cans on I-70 in Frederick Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

The overturned tractor-trailer scattered with beer cans along Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, on Oct. 22, 2024. (Courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Fire crews clean up the spilled beer on Interstate 70 on Oct. 22, 2024. (Courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue
(1/2)
A tractor-trailer overturned and crashed in Frederick County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, spilling beer cans on Interstate 70 and causing lane closures.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 70 near exit 62 around 3:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer rolled across all three lanes. One man was taken to a hospital as a result.

Drivers in that area should use a different route and expect delays.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that one lane is getting by the crash, as of 10:45 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

Map of tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County
A map of where the crash took place. (Courtesy Google Maps)

