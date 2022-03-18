Frederick County deputy shoots driver during foot chase

A Frederick County sheriff's deputy shot a driver early Friday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit. The driver was suspected of speeding and driving under the influence.

It happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the Kingsbrook area, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, of Hagerstown, was suspected of speeding and driving under the influence on Interstate 270 and Maryland Route 85, but he refused to stop. The sheriff’s office said he took off and a pursuit started.

“At one point, during the foot pursuit, the suspect started firing at the deputy and the deputy returned fire,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was not wounded. Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello was in stable condition at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Jenkins said the deputy has been with his department for about five years and was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

A female passenger in Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello’s vehicle was not injured and was being questioned by law enforcement officials.

Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello was wanted for failure to appear in court for child support, but “whether or not that’s why he tried to elude police, I don’t know,” Jenkins said.

“I can’t explain what’s happened to society here that all of a sudden, you know, police have become targets. I don’t understand that and there’s a reason for that.”

Jenkins said his department will conduct an investigation into the shooting, after he said the Maryland Office of the Attorney General declined to.

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from Frederick. WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.