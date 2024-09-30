Ex-husband charged with gunning down couple lying in bed while kids hid in Frederick Co. home

A woman's ex-husband has been arrested in the shooting death of a couple lying in bed while their children hid inside a Maryland home in what authorities described as a "rage killing."

During a news conference Monday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said 33-year-old Miami resident David Turner has been arrested and charged in the August killing of Crimea Malita Baker, 33, of New Market, and Sean Antoine Lange, 34, of Arlington, Virginia. Turner is Baker’s ex-husband.

“This is a heinous violent crime, a targeted double murder, a crime of rage and anger that shocked Frederick County to the core,” Jenkins said.

Turner was taken into custody Saturday without incident while on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to Jenkins.

Turner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of home invasion and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a violent felony. He’s awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, along with a local FBI agent, traveled to Miami last week, Jenkins said, to execute a search warrant on Turner’s apartment and vehicle, which turned up evidence that led authorities to obtain an arrest warrant.

Jenkins did not elaborate on what evidence detectives found.

Jenkins said Turner fired more than 42 rounds at the couple from close range. According to Jenkins, Turner entered the New Market home through a back door just before the Aug. 25 early morning shooting.

Baker’s four children, all under the age of 13, hid inside the home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court four hours until they felt safe enough to emerge and try to figure out what had happened.

Lange is the father of one of the children and was living with Baker at the time of the crime, authorities said.

