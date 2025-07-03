Where to find the top July 4 restaurant and bar deals in DC

The Fourth of July picnics sold by Unconventional Diner cost $60, are intended to feed four, and are available for…

The Fourth of July picnics sold by Unconventional Diner cost $60, are intended to feed four, and are available for pre-order via Resy.(Courtesy Unconventional Diner) The Fourth of July picnics sold by Unconventional Diner cost $60, are intended to feed four, and are available for pre-order via Resy.(Courtesy Unconventional Diner) Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with more than just fireworks? WTOP has rounded up dozens of restaurants and bars that are rolling out red, white and boozy specials to help you toast to Independence Day in style.

Whether you’re craving rooftop cocktails with a view, festive bites, bottomless brunches or all-day happy hours, the city has plenty of star-spangled deals to explore. Here are some of the best Fourth of July specials around the D.C. area for 2025.

Takeout specials

That includes Mi Vida (a $155 Mexican party pack with guac, carne tacos and spicy adobo chicken wings), Succotash (a $140 all-American Southern party pack with smoked chicken wings and apple cider barbecue pork ribs), Gatsby x Beresovksy’s Deli (an build-your-own option that includes Mumbo chicken wings, Reuben sandwiches, deviled eggs and more) and The Grill (a $100 party pack with bacon-wrapped dates, caramelized onion dip and barbecue pork ribs). Each of these party packs also comes with cocktail offerings, like Mi Vida’s “Ponche de Lola” cocktail, made with mango-infused vodka, guava and mint.

While lower in price, the Fourth of July picnic offered at Unconventional Diner has a lot to offer at just $60. Able to feed four people, this picnic includes a whole fried chicken with gravy and house-made hot sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes with scallions, a buttermilk slaw, four cornbread squares and four vanilla buttercream cupcakes.

For more fried chicken, head to Union Market’s Fancy Ranch Amish Fried Chicken for a family pack this Friday. The restaurant is offering two options for takeout: the “Lone Ranger” option ($18.50/$19.50) with three pieces of Amish-fried chicken, two corn waffles, one side and one sauce, or the “Ranch Hand’s Family Meal” option ($52.50/$54.50) with 10 pieces of fried chicken, eight corn waffles and two large sides — plus all the sauces.

At both of their Downtown D.C. and Shirlington, Virginia, locations, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is offering a limited-edition Fourth of July Doughnut. This dessert is a vanilla glazed doughnut topped with blueberries and red striped milk chocolate icing. These doughnuts are available for preorder on the restaurant’s website.

For those who’d prefer to enjoy sushi or karaage fried chicken to-go, Perry’s is offering two carryout options: The Firecracker Box ($52) and the Japanese Picnic for Two ($55).

Bottomless brunches and other dine in specials

For bottomless brunches, consider gastropub Shaw’s Tavern ($26 per person), Mexican restaurant Paraíso ($45 bottomless brunch with $20 bottomless mimosas) and Balkan eatery Ambar (all-you-can-eat brunch menus $36.99 per person or $51.98 with unlimited drinks in Capitol Hill and Shaw, or $42.99 per person in Clarendon).

The modern Mexican restaurant dLeña is joining in on the bottomless brunch fun by extending its weekend brunch service to Friday morning. Guests can choose between bottomless food and drinks ($69) or bottomless food ($45) and drinks à la carte. The last seating for brunch is 2 p.m.

At Georgetown’s Washington Harbour, American restaurant Sequoia is offering a dinner buffet at $100 per person with a prime rib carving station, a taqueria table with made-to-order tacos, and a raw bar station with snow crab legs, oysters, shrimp and mussels. Also planned is an All-American Station at the buffet with Wagyu beef hot dogs, angus beef burgers, baby back ribs and buffalo chicken wings.

For families in search of deals, all Fogo de Chão locations are allowing children ages 12 and under to dine for free with an adult who purchases the full churrasco experience. This meal, priced at approximately $65 per person, involves a prix fixe menu that includes continual service of fire-roasted meats carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs.

For a live DJ, hot dogs, crush buckets and three levels of fun, don’t miss Whitlow’s on U Street. Starting from noon, the bar is serving mimosas, bloody marys and Busch Lights at $2.49, and later in the day offering orange or grapefruit crush buckets for as low as $20 until 3 p.m.

Some of the best drink specials and other deals can be found at Mission Navy Yard and Royal Sands Social Club, both of which will be offering a “Liber-tea Shot,” made with white tea, and “The Star Spangled Slammer,” a tequila slammer drink. The 801 Restaurant & Bar in Shaw is also serving beachside vibes with $5 Jell-O Shots and $7 crushes.

The party continues all day long and into the evening at The Madhatter D.C. Here, enjoy live DJs, plus $5 “Red, white & Blue” Jell-O Shots and $10 smash burgers. Also available is a “Hot Dog Tower” for hungry crowds.

Japanese restaurant and sushi bar Perry’s, is celebrating Independence Day with specials for dine in guests. From July 4-6, guests can enjoy a limited-time Japanese-style lobster roll made with yuzu hoshi garlic mayo, shiso, hanegi scallions, fennel, onion and butter-poached lobster.

It may feel a little toasty outside for ramen, but head to JINYA on the Fourth of July for their five-piece crispy chicken and cold draft beer for only $8.

For those seeking more luxe events, head to modern American restaurant The Dabney for a mid-Atlantic barbecue and bourbon party that costs $175 per person. The event includes a welcome beverage, fresh-shucked oysters, unlimited frozen cocktails, two glasses of wine or beer as well as a vintage bourbon tasting.

And if you’re a fiend for spritzes, Bar Angie is celebrating America’s birthday with a refreshing spritz bar, plus food and drink specials, outdoor games, and live music in the evening.

