These phone settings will improve your July Fourth fireworks’ pics

Q: Can I get decent pictures of fireworks with my smartphone?

A: If you plan on capturing fireworks with your smartphone, you’ll need to go beyond the normal approach to avoid blurry streaks or washed-out blobs. Fortunately, it only takes a few simple tweaks to get surprisingly impressive fireworks shots.

Keep it steady

The biggest challenge with fireworks is that your phone needs to keep its camera open longer to capture light trails, so even slight movements can cause blur. Use a small tripod or prop your phone on a stable surface like a fence or your car roof. Even resting your elbows on a solid surface can help stabilize your hands if you’re shooting handheld.

Turn off the flash

Your flash won’t reach the fireworks and will only light up nearby objects, confusing your camera’s exposure. Make sure your flash is turned off before you start shooting.

Use night mode

Most newer smartphones have a “Night” or “Night Sight” mode designed for lowlight scenes. This mode typically uses longer exposure times, which is perfect for fireworks. If your phone allows manual control, try setting the exposure to 2-4 seconds.

Lock the focus

Fireworks can trick your camera’s autofocus and exposure sensors, leading to constant refocusing and blown-out shots. If your camera app has manual focus control (often in Pro or Manual mode), set focus to infinity (∞) to help ensure distant fireworks stay sharp.

Use burst mode

Fireworks moments are quick, and using your phone’s burst mode can help you catch the exact moment of peak bloom.

Zoom with your feet, not fingers

Using digital zoom reduces image quality. It’s better to get closer if possible, or capture a wider scene and crop your images later for sharper results.

Capture frames from video

If timing shots feels stressful, consider recording the fireworks in 4K video and pulling still frames afterward. Many phones and apps allow you to scrub frame-by-frame to grab the perfect burst, letting you enjoy the show without worrying about pressing the shutter at just the right moment.

Use a GoPro instead

If you have a GoPro, it’s a great tool for fireworks. You can use Night Lapse mode for crisp, multi-burst images, but an even simpler approach is to record the entire show in 4K video.

Set the GoPro on a small tripod or stable surface, point it where the action will be, hit record and enjoy the show. Later, you can pull high-resolution still images from the footage, capturing beautiful fireworks moments without missing the live experience.

Additional tips:

Arrive early: Scout a location with a clear, unobstructed view, avoiding streetlights or bright sources that can throw off exposure.

Check your lens: Wipe your camera lens before the show; smudges can create haze or glare.

Turn on gridlines: Enable gridlines to help keep the horizon straight and frame your shots.

Lower ISO if possible: A lower ISO (100-200) can reduce graininess in night shots.

Practice beforehand: Take test shots during twilight to get comfortable with your settings before the main event.

With these adjustments, your smartphone (or GoPro) can capture fireworks that sparkle on your screen nearly as brightly as they do in the sky.

