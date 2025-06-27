Fireworks, parades, performances: Where to see July Fourth celebrations in DC area

If you don't feel like braving the crowds on the National Mall for D.C.'s Independence Day extravaganza, the D.C. area offers a feast of fireworks around the region for those who may want to stick closer to home.

Watch it live on WTOP.com: “A Capitol Fourth”- the star-spangled concert on the National Mall followed by an Independence Day fireworks show. The dazzling lineup starts 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

Whether it’s Virginia’s largest fireworks display in Lorton on June 28, Chesapeake Beach’s fireworks spectacular on July 3, or multiple displays on the Fourth of July, revelers have a range of options.

Here are some shows you can catch around the D.C. area:

Maryland

Ocean City: Like last year, this year’s fireworks show includes displays at two different locations: One at the North Division Street Beach and another at Northside Park at 125th Street. The fireworks shows are free, but make sure to come prepared and bring your own blankets or chairs.

Chesapeake Beach: The Town of Chesapeake Beach will hold its fireworks display activities on Thursday, July 3, at Kellam’s Field beginning at 5 p.m. The celebration will feature food trucks, field games and other activities. Starting at dusk, fireworks will light up the sky and will be visible at various locations around the center of town. If there’s bad weather, the display will be held on July 5.

Montgomery County: Maryland’s most populated county will be holding two nights of Fourth of July events on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5. Both events start at 7 p.m. and feature live music. Friday’s event will be at South Germantown Recreational Park and Saturday’s event will be held in Kensington at Albert Einstein High School.

Upper Marlboro: At Six Flags America in Bowie, thrill-seekers can also witness bright and colorful fireworks at the amusement park’s Star-Spangled Nights on July 4 and 5 at 9:15 p.m. The theme park, which is set to close this fall, sells daily tickets for $29 — not including parking or fees.

Takoma Park: At Takoma Park’s Fourth of July Parade and Evening Street Party, residents can enjoy an evening full of live music, food, family-friendly fun and much more. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and lasts about two hours, according to their website, and loops around Carroll and Ethan Allen avenues to Maple and Ritchie avenues. The party on July 4 is from 6-9 p.m.

Virginia

Lorton: The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will celebrate Independence Day early on Saturday, June 28 with one of the region’s largest fireworks shows. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the show begins around 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 for reserved parking and free for all others.

City of Fairfax: Fairfax High School Stadium hosts Fairfax County’s annual show and fireworks on July 4. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the sky will light up with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Expect live music and the national anthem sung by the Vienna-Falls Chorus.

Fairfax County: The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting its annual Independence Day event on Saturday, June 28 at Lake Fairfax Park. Expect a full day of live entertainment, food trucks and family activities — ending with a dazzling fireworks display shortly after 9 p.m. Advance parking passes are $20 per vehicle. Day-of parking is $25.

Alexandria: The City of Alexandria will celebrate its 276th anniversary on Saturday, July 12. Fireworks will fly across the Potomac River at 9:30 p.m. at Oronoco Bay Park. The event will include live music, drink vendors and admission is free.

Mount Vernon: At George Washington’s historic estate, visitors can enjoy an evening of fireworks over the Potomac River. On June 27 and 28, and, of course, July 4, guests can attend a wreath-laying at the Washington Tomb, hear live music performances, eat ice cream and see a massive display of fireworks. Outside food is not allowed and guests are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The District

National Mall: This year’s 17-minute firework show begins is scheduled to start at 9:09 p.m., launching from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The prime celebration for the U.S.’ 249th birthday will be crowded, and the National Park Service advises arriving early to get a spot. If you can’t make it to the Mall, view the display at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the White House Ellipse or West Potomac Park.

Constitution Avenue: The annual National Independence Day Parade will take place on July 4 at 11:45 a.m., marching down Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th streets. Spectators will witness floats, dance teams, marching bands and giant balloons. A livestream of the parade will be available for those who don’t feel like braving the crowd.

Nationals Park: Celebrate American independence with the Washington Nationals at Nats Park in Southeast. On July 3, fans can see postgame fireworks at 6:45 p.m. On July 4, adult fans can receive free Budweiser beer at select concessions stands and witness a special tribute to America and the nation’s pastime by U.S. Steel.

West Lawn: The annual Capitol Fourth Concert takes place at 8 p.m. on the West Lawn of the Capitol. The event is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast on PBS. This year’s performers include the National Symphony Orchestra and classical conductor Jack Everly, among others.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

