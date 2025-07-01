For those in search of sleek hotel soirees with champagne and unlimited hors d'oeuvres, find out what luxe rooftop parties are worth considering in D.C.

The view from the Vue Rooftop at The Hotel Washington.(Courtesy The Hotel Washington) The view from the Vue Rooftop at The Hotel Washington.(Courtesy The Hotel Washington) When summer nights in D.C. hit their stride, there’s no better place to be than above it all, preferably with a cocktail in hand and the skyline in full view. With that said, WTOP has rounded up eight rooftop parties happening on the Fourth of July, each with its own unique vibe.

WTOP has covered where to find free Independence Day celebrations in the D.C. area. For those in search of sleek hotel soirées with champagne and unlimited hors d’oeuvres, find out what luxe events are worth considering below.

Sly Rooftop Bar atop The Morrow Hotel

222 M St. NE, D.C.

With tickets that cost roughly $105 per person, The Morrow Hotel in Union Market District is celebrating America’s most flashy holiday with an open bar and tray-passed appetizers.

The dress code for this event is “stylish, tasteful attire” with no “overly revealing clothing or items with inappropriate graphics” allowed.

Perch SW Rooftop Lounge atop the Cambria Hotel

69 Q St. SW, D.C.

As one of the most affordable options on this list, don’t miss out on celebrating Independence Day on a rooftop by heading to the Perch SW Rooftop Lounge.

For about $15, attendees can enjoy a full food menu, cocktails, and live DJs. Valet parking is available for $20.

Vue Rooftop atop the Hotel Washington

515 15th St. NW, D.C.

Alongside panoramic views of the National Mall fireworks, the “Red, White and VUE” party at Hotel Washington’s VUE Rooftop delivers a sky-high experience with signature cocktails and elevated bites, plus pours of Moët and Chandon. Those who attend can also expect live DJ sets.

There are three price points for the tickets, general tickets with partial fireworks view, a fireworks view ticket option and a “VIP Premier” option. The two lower options, priced at $350 and $545 per person, are both sold out, but the VIP option is still available at $999.

Hi-Lawn atop Union Market

1309 5th St. NE, D.C.

Sometimes, you just can’t beat free — and that’s what guests can expect at this open-air roof venue in Northeast D.C. Union Market’s Hi-Lawn is expected to feature stocked retro coolers packed with mix-and-match canned brews, spiked seltzers and adult juice boxes. There will also be a variety of lawn games as well as a live DJ.

Guests can set up their own picnic blankets on the lawn, while all food and beverages are sold à la carte. Table reservations are currently sold out on Resy.

Summit Rooftop atop the Conrad D.C. Hotel

950 New York Ave. NW, D.C.

For a celebratory atmosphere, head to the Conrad D.C. Hotel. With first-come, first-served seating, this rain-or-shine event includes premium beverages, American-themed food stations and festive swag bags.

The event tickets are priced at roughly $250.

Ciel Social Club atop the AC Hotel

601 K St. NW, D.C.

With nearly 360-degree views of Downtown D.C., the Fourth of July rooftop party at the Ciel Social Club includes a premium open bar, heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, live music and party favors.

The party has a “casual chic” dress code and varying ticket prices. They start at approximately $205 per person for early bird tickets, but increases to around $230 per person for general admission tickets and roughly $425 per person for a $1,250 VIP table deposit. This VIP experience seats six guests and includes a sectioned-off patio for private firework viewing.

Top of the Gate atop The Watergate Hotel

2650 Virginia Ave. NW, D.C.

Enjoy some of the best views of the District at The Watergate Hotel, with panoramic views of the Washington Monument, Potomac River and Kennedy Center. This event includes a premium open bar, hot and cold culinary stations and reserved table seating.

For non-hotel guests, purchase tickets on Eventbrite, ticket prices vary from approximately $255 for general admission and escalate up to over $3,000 for a Premium VIP Table for four people.

If hotel guests are interested in snagging some of the best seats in the house, there are two options, a VIP Table option for $455 per person and a Premium VIP Table option for $685 per person. The latter option includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne for a table of four.

Moonraker atop The Pendry D.C.

655 Water St. SW, D.C.

For a star-spangled rooftop, head to Moonraker at The Wharf, where Americana-inspired bites take on a Japanese twist, served alongside summer cocktails. Expect a live DJ and stunning rooftop views.

General admission tickets cost $200 per person.

