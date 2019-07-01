July 4 Guide: Events, fireworks, road closures and more

Happy birthday, America. As the U.S. turns a spry 243 this July 4, tens of thousands of tourists and revelers are expected to join in the celebrations. There will be parades, a Nationals ballgame at the park, parties and fireworks. WTOP has the details on it all, including road closures.
As the U.S. turns a spry 243 this July 4, tens of thousands of tourists and revelers are expected to join in the celebrations. There will be parades, a Nationals ballgame at the park, parties and, of course, lots of fireworks — perhaps the biggest display D.C. has ever seen.
The FAA is suspending flights at Reagan National Airport from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on July 4 for the “Salute to America” flyovers. Operations will also be impacted from 9:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. for the fireworks.
The move is unprecedented.
Dulles Airport operations will not be impacted, neither will flights out of BWI-Marshall.
FAA Statement: On July 4, the #FAA will suspend operations at @Reagan_Airport from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET. Operations will also be impacted from 9:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Please check with your airline for flight information. pic.twitter.com/HbLumFNuZJ
National Mall Public Entry Access points on July 4 will open at 10 a.m.
For the first time in years, since the fireworks site has been moved to West Potomac Park, revelers will be able to gather around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall and all throughout Constitution Gardens. The Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial will also be accessible to the public.
Constitution Avenue and 20th Street NW
Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW
Madison Drive and 15th Street NW
Westside of 14th Street, north of Independence Avenue SW
Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW (i.e. formerly 15th Street)
East Basin Drive, just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from this checkpoint)
Marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams and more celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white and blue celebration of America’s birthday.
President Trump leads a celebration of America’s military with music, military demonstrations and flyovers. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The Blue Angels are expected to perform a flight demonstration.
There will be a restricted area closest to the stage that is reserved for special guests, friends and family, a White House spokesperson told WAMU. This area will be managed by the U.S. Secret Service. Tickets are being issued by the White House, a Secret Service Spokesman said. The restricted area includes the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to midway down the Reflecting Pool. The rest of the area will be accessible to the public.
Co-sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Symphony Orchestra, A Capital Fourth honors our nation’s 243rd birthday with an all-star salute of the best in American entertainment. Gates open at 3 p.m. Get more info at pbs.org/capitolfourth.
9:07 p.m. — 9:42 p.m. (approximate, the Department of the Interior says the fireworks will last about 35 minutes due to a donation)
Independence Day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks will be launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. They will be visible from locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.
Additional details about the day’s events, including security restrictions, public access points, road closures and prohibited items, will be announced in late June. Complete information and updates on the Independence Day celebration will be posted to nps.gov/foju.
And yes, the “Baby Trump” blimp will be there, near the Washington Monument, from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., but since it’s a cold-air balloon, it won’t be flying.
Visitors will be screened at all entrance points. All coolers, backpacks, packages and persons will be subject to inspection.
No grills, alcohol, glass containers, or personal fireworks are permitted on NPS property
Launching, landing or operating unmanned or remote controlled aircraft on National Park Serviced property is strictly prohibited.
Personal tents that block other visitors’ views and tents that require stakes are prohibited on the National Mall and along the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Due to limited space on the Washington Monument grounds, visitors are asked to refrain from recreational activities (e.g. — volleyball, badminton, etc.).
It is strongly recommend that pets be left at home.
Possession of firearms in national parks is prohibited, governed by federal as well as local law, which may vary depending on the jurisdiction in which the national park is located.
All visitors should be aware of and follow applicable firearms laws of the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
There is no parking allowed in the lanes of, or the grassy areas adjacent to, the George Washington Memorial Parkway at any time.
The full list of prohibited items includes:
Alcoholic beverages
Aerosols
Ammunition
Balloons
Explosives
Firearms
Fireworks
Glass containers
Kites
Laser Pointers
Mace/pepper spray
Packages subject to inspection
Structures
Supports for signs
Unmanned aerial system (drones, remote control aircraft)
Weapons of any kind
Any other item determined to be a potential hazard
Ticketed guests attending “Salute to America” at the Lincoln Memorial will pass through a second level of security screening, including a magnetometer.
Prohibited items for this area include:
Aerosols
Air horns
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Backpacks, suitcases, large bags
Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions
Baseballs, softballs, etc.
Bicycles
Balloons
Biological materials
Chemical materials
Coolers
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Explosives
Firearms
Fireworks
Folding Chairs
Glass, thermal, or metal containers
Knives
Laser pointers
Leatherman tools
Mace / pepper spray
Needles
Packages
Radiological materials
Razor blades
Scissors
Screwdrivers
Selfie sticks
Soda Cans
Sticks/Poles
Structures
Supports for signs and placards
Tablets, iPads
Tripods, monopods
Toy guns
Explosives
Weapons of any kind
Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards
Recommendations:
Leave pets at home
Travel by Metro
Bring plenty of water
Recycle
Getting there
Metrorail riders should try using stations other than Smithsonian or Federal Triangle, which have the heaviest use on the Fourth of July. The National Mall area immediately around the Smithsonian station is closed due to turf restoration and not available to use as a viewing venue for the fireworks. Up-to-date information on Metro can be found at www.wmata.com.
Memorial closures
The Lincoln Memorial will be closed from noon on Wednesday, July 3, until the afternoon of Friday, July 5.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial will be closed on Thursday, July 4.
The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial will be closed on Thursday, July 4; it will reopen when cleanup from the fireworks has been completed.
Access to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will be limited after 4 p.m.
Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed to pedestrians on July 4.
Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate.
Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall on July 4.
The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate on July 4.
East Potomac Golf Course will close at 3:30 p.m. (last 18-hole tee time will be 11 a.m., last 9-hole tee time will be 1 p.m.)
East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m.
Water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate.
Can’t make it to the Mall?
Fireworks can be viewed from the following locations along the George Washington Memorial Parkway (there is no access to the National Mall from these locations):
S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon
Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove (access to the Potomac Riverfront is possible via the bike/pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath the Boundary Channel Bridge a.k.a. the “Humpback Bridge”)
Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport
Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island
Weather
It’s expected to be hot, in the mid-90s, with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Drink lots of water, folks.