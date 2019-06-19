Details for President Trump’s July 4th National Mall event released

The details and schedule of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July event on the National Mall, "Salute to America," were released Wednesday — just a day after he officially kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign. Here's what you need to know.

The details and schedule of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event on the National Mall, “Salute to America,” were released Wednesday — just a day after he officially kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign.

The 6:30 p.m. July 4 event is set to include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and others will be there.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced that Trump will use his remarks to honor the five branches of the U.S. military.

“There is no more appropriate place to celebrate the anniversary of American independence than among the Nation’s monuments on the National Mall and the memorials to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years,” Bernhardt said in a news release.

“For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” he added. “We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year’s Independence Day celebration in our nation’s capital.”

The National Mall is home to more than a dozen memorials that pay tribute to America’s history.

Following the announcement, the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has released a report noting that Trump International Hotel prices have “skyrocketed” and that the hotel is sold out July 3 and July 4.

And rates for July 5 are high.

As of Wednesday evening, the lowest price from Expedia clocks one night from July 5 to July 6 at $806, down from $895 with a 10% discount.

Map

Schedule of events:

National Independence Day Parade — Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW 11:45 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams and more celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white and blue celebration of America’s birthday. Salute to America — Lincoln Memorial 6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

President Trump leads a celebration of America’s military with music, military demonstrations and flyovers. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. A Capitol Fourth Concert — West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol 8 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Symphony Orchestra, A Capital Fourth honors our nation’s 243rd birthday with an all-star salute of the best in American entertainment. Gates open at 3 p.m. Get more info at pbs.org/capitolfourth. Fireworks Display 9:07 p.m. — 9:40 p.m. (approximate; donated fireworks add more time)

Independence Day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks will be launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. They will be visible from locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia. Additional details about the day’s events, including security restrictions, public access points, road closures and prohibited items, will be announced in late June. Complete information and updates on the Independence Day celebration will be posted to nps.gov/foju.

Trump formally launched his 2020 campaign Tuesday night in Orlando during a rally in which he jabbed at the press and the political establishment in Washington, in particular 2016 rival Hillary Clinton — who is not a 2020 candidate.

Addressing a crowd of thousands at Orlando’s Amway Center, Trump said he was “under assault from the very first day” of his presidency by a “fake news media” and an “illegal witch hunt” that had tried to keep him and his supporters down.

He painted a disturbing picture of what life would look like if he loses in 2020, accusing his critics of “un-American conduct” and saying Democrats “want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it.”

“A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream,” he said. Trump made only passing mention of any of the Democrats running to replace him even as he tossed out “radical” and “unhinged” to describe the rival party.

Trump has long railed against the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the ongoing probes by House Democrats in the aftermath of Robert Mueller’s report .

The apocalyptic language and finger-pointing made clear that Trump’s 2020 campaign will probably look a whole lot like his run three years ago. Even after two-and-a-half years in the Oval Office, Trump remains focused on energizing his base and offering himself as a political outsider running against Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.