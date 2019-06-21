What to know about the 2019 ‘Capitol Fourth’ concert in DC

In addition to the 39th annual "Capitol Fourth" concert, a dress rehearsal is set for the night before. No tickets are required for either the rehearsal or the concert. But there will be some restrictions around the performance site, and U.S. Capitol Police have details on what you can expect.

The 39th annual “Capitol Fourth” concert is set for the Capitol’s West Lawn at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

In addition, a dress rehearsal is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 3, for those who want to take in the “Capitol Fourth” performances and still enjoy the holiday at home.

No tickets are required for either the rehearsal or the concert. But, there will be some restrictions around the performance site, and U.S. Capitol Police have details on what you can expect.

Getting in

Gates open to the public at 3 p.m. Entrances will be at

Third Street Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, and

Third Street Southwest and Maryland Avenue Southwest.

All entrances are accessible, police said. Mobility-impaired guests and their parties will be accommodated.

Limited parking will be available to mobility-impaired guests and their parties along the south curb of Constitution Avenue, between First and Third streets Northwest. Otherwise, no public parking will be available close to the Capitol.

Public transit is recommended.

Prohibited items

Entering the site will require security screening. This will include a search of all bags, coolers, backpacks and closed containers. Banned items include the following:

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Animals (other than service animals)

Bicycles and motorized scooters; devices required for accessibility (ADA) will be accommodated

Firearms and ammunition (either real or simulated)

Explosives, including fireworks

Knives, blades or sharp objects

Laser pointers, signs, posters

Mace, pepper spray

Sticks, poles

Electric stun guns

Martial arts weapons or devices

Umbrellas larger than 36 inches in diameter

Pocket or hand tools

Sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases

Drones, model rockets, remote or manually controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircraft, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Beach/camp chairs that sit low to the ground are permitted.

Food is also allowed; guests are encouraged to bring their own water.

Street closures, parking restrictions, tour bus rules

Travel on First Street between Peace Circle and Garfield Circle will be reduced to a lane in each direction from Wednesday through June 30, Capitol Police said.

From 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 until 4 a.m. on Friday, July 5, closures and restrictions will be in place in the following areas:

First Street between Constitution Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest

Maryland Avenue Southwest between First Street Southwest and Third Street Southwest

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between First Street Northwest and Third Street Northwest

The area between Peace Circle and Garfield Circle will also remain restricted until 4 a.m. on July 5.

On July 2 and 3, tour buses will be rerouted to Third Street for passenger drop-off and pickup.

On July 4, tour buses can drop off passengers either at Washington and Independence avenues Southwest, or at Louisiana Avenue and First Street Northwest.

For additional information about event restrictions, call Capitol Police at (202) 224-1677.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.