Fourth of July road closures and traffic advisories

D.C. police have announced that many streets will be closed and designated no parking zones from around 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. Once the closures go into effect, any cars that are parked on those roads will be ticketed and towed.

The Fourth of July is almost here, and the only thing that could be brighter than the fireworks are the combined taillights of cars stuck in holiday city traffic.

D.C. police announced that many streets will be closed and designated no parking zones will be in effect from around 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. Once the closures go into effect, any cars that are parked on those roads will be ticketed and towed.

The following roads will be closed and off limits to vehicles on Thursday, July 4:

Closed from 12 a.m. until about 11 p.m.:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia end, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 3rd Street NW

3rd Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW south to Independence Ave SW

17th Street NW from New York Avenue NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island.

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

The northbound HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge will be diverted to eastbound Interstate 395. The northbound main lanes of the 14th Street Bridge will also be diverted to I-395.

Additionally, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 9th and 12th Street tunnels will be closed. The 3rd Street Tunnel will be open for travel in and out of the city.

There are a number of other events being held throughout the city, so expect traffic and road closures across the District.

Other major events that may impact traffic on July 4:

The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins at 11:05 a.m.

The annual Palisades Parade will close MacArthur Boulevard, NW from Whitehaven Park to Edmunds Place, NW from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fourth of July on Barracks Row will close 8th Street, SE from D Street to I Street, SE from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. E Street, SE between 7th Street and 9th Street, SE G Street, SE between 7th Street and 9th Street, SE



Here is a map of the National Mall area closures, including surrounding areas:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.