Capitol Fourth 2019 lineup: Sesame Street, John Stamos, Carole King, more

The 39th annual Capitol Fourth celebration is on the horizon, and a slew of stars (including TV’s coolest uncle, John Stamos) will be there. But arguably the biggest names aren’t even human — Sesame Street will appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building as well.

Stamos will kick off the extravaganza July 4 at 8 p.m. Carole King, Sesame Street, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Williams, the cast of Broadway’s “Beautiful,” including Vanessa Carlton, the National Symphony Orchestra and more will take the stage.

“You can’t get more patriotic than this,” Stamos said on the event’s page. “I’m excited to carry on this July 4th TV tradition for the American people and especially proud to honor our veterans. You don’t want to miss it!“

Check out the full list of performers on the PBS website.

And, of course, there will be fireworks. Find out the best places to watch.

The gates open at 3 p.m. And, if you plan to attend, the U.S. Capitol Police have a big list of what you cannot bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Animals (other than service animals)

Bicycles

Firearms and ammunitions (either real or simulated)

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Knives, blades or sharp objects (of any length)

Laser pointers, signs, posters

Mace, pepper spray, sticks, poles

Electric stun guns

Martial arts weapons or devices

Umbrellas larger 36 inches in diameter (those smaller than 36 inches will be allowed)

Pocket or hand tools, such as a “Leatherman”

Sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases

Drones, model rockets, remote or manually controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircrafts, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Entry gates will be located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds and there will be viewing areas for guests with disabilities.

Street closure specifics have not yet been announced by U.S. Capitol Police for this year’s event.

A Capitol Fourth is the longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition.

Over the years, the event has featured the likes of Frankie Valli, Patti LaBelle, John Williams, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Reba McEntire, Natasha Bedingfield, Barry Manilow, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Steve Martin, Josh Groban, Gloria Estefan, Huey Lewis and the News, Little Richard, Tony Bennett, Faith Hill and Ray Charles.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that he will also hold an event July 4, “A Salute to America,” at the Lincoln Memorial.

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

