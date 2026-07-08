DMV Foodie Guide: Collab dinners and other delicious events in July

For food enthusiasts who want to know all of the most notable dinners and festivals, WTOP's DMV Foodie Guide rounded up your next best meals in July.

Every month, WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide highlights craveable restaurant pop-ups, festivals, collaboration dinners and other standout food experiences bringing the D.C., Maryland and Virginia dining scene to life.

The month of July started off with a bang with the world’s largest ever fireworks display at the National Mall as well as the Great American State Fair and a variety of America 250-themed events planned across the city in the coming weeks and throughout the year.

But there’s more happening in July than just champagne popping and sparklers. For food enthusiasts who want to know all of the most notable dinners, pop-ups, festivals and other events worth getting a reservation for, WTOP rounded up your next best meals in this month below.

World Cup viewing

Head to Downtown D.C. at Barbouzard for a pricey, but unforgettable, viewing of the World Cup quarterfinals on July 9 — alongside sights of a 165-square-foot TV wall. This event features bottle service with valet parking available as well. Tickets start at $750 for a rear row, $1,000 for a middle row and $1,500 for a front row — each with six seats. For more watch parties at a variety of price points, check out WTOP’s guide here.

Snap, Crackle, Fizz!

Pop Fizz Bar, Shaw’s Detroit-style pizza bar, is hosting Chef Blake King of Tori Sumi Yakitori every Sunday, starting at 5 p.m. Expect a variety of skewers, from tsukune (chicken meatball) to sori (chicken oyster) to veggie skewers like shishito. No reservations are needed as walk-ins are accepted.

“Sundays in Barcelona”

On Sundays, guests who visit Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s restaurant at The Wharf, known as Del Mar, can enjoy a “Barcelona-style” multicourse feast for $65 per person. The family-style meal includes a paella of the day, churros and a rotating seasonal tapas menu. The special is available all day on Sundays, in addition to the à la carte menu.

Tiki time

In Penn Quarter, Dirty Habit’s courtyard has a seasonal makeover as The Tiki Affair. Expect cocktails served out of freshly cut pineapples or other tiki vessels, plus dishes like tuna crudo and baby shrimp fried rice. The event, which runs now through Aug. 7, is available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in guests.

No jokin’ … It’s Tolkien!

Now that La Bohème’s George Lucas-themed pop-up has come to a close, a different theme has returned, this time focused on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. For those who enjoy elves, hobbits, dragons and cocktails themed alongside the journey, head to this restaurant. The journey begins July 8.

Dough my goodness!

Michelin-starred Fiola is hosting a pizza pop-up for several days throughout July. Chef Antonio’s Neapolitan-style pizzas are available exclusively at the restaurant’s bar seats and high-top tables. Upcoming pizza pop-ups throughout the month of July include July 14 through 16, 21 through 23 and 28 through 30.

Power supper

This event on July 9, part of The Supper Club Experience at Union Market, features a power trio of three local chefs: Chef Rock Harper, who was the first Black man to win “Hell’s Kitchen” and a 2023 James Beard semifinalist; Chef Tobias Dorzon, as seen in TV shows like “Chopped” and “Tournament of Champions”; and finally, Chef Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, the record-making James Beard — recognized pastry talent behind Mr. Bake Sweets. The cost for this collaboration dinner is $135 per person, which includes five courses and an optional wine pairing.

United grapes of America

Alexandria, Virginia’s Vermilion Restaurant and Bar is celebrating wines from around the nation at the United States Wine Fest, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. At this two-hour event on July 11, guests can taste (and retaste) wines from six pouring stations with access to exclusive bottle sales. Tickets cost approximately $55.

Take a seat at the table

Those hoping to meet new folks, share fun stories and savor delicious food should consider this event. The second dinner in the pop-up event series, called Central Table, is launching on July 11 at Mess Hall in Northeast D.C. This intimate foodie shindig hosts up to 18 guests with a multicourse meal served at a single central table by Chef Kevin Arwood of District Forks. The cost is approximately $165.

Brat summer

The Maryland German Festival is the oldest celebration of Maryland’s German heritage, this year hosted on July 11 and 12. The family-friendly celebration at Timonium’s Maryland State Fairgrounds includes a puppet show, pony rides and a wide selection of German beers and foods. Ticket prices vary.

The Great Food Truck Tour

In partnership with the Food Network, the popular olive oil brand, known as Graza, is making a pit stop at The Wharf in D.C. as part of The Great Food Truck Tour. On July 12, expect bites of fried chicken sandos, potato chips and cucumber salad — all free while supplies last. The first 100 attendees also get a bag of Graza potato chips.

“A Seat at the Vineyard Table”

With five courses included, this intimate dinner at L’Ardente in D.C. features wines from locally produced Crimson Lane Vineyards. Representatives from the winery will be available to pour and discuss the local and limited-production pours of wine. The dinner costs about $222, plus tax and a 20% service charge. The event is on July 14.

It’s pronounced “brook-laddie”

Bruichladdich Distillery is hopping on over from Scotland to D.C.’s The Fountain Inn to offer guests a conversation and curated tasting of six Islay single malts. Seasonal snacks and charcuterie will also be served. On July 15, the event costs roughly $85 per person.

Everyone loves dumplings

From Nepalese momos to Chinese soup dumplings to Korean mandu, experience dumplings from around the world on July 15 at the tasting tour, known as Dumpling Fest. Ticket prices vary.

Get crafty

The Alexandria Craft Bev Tour is a craft beer, hard cider, wine and malt beverage sampling event. For those ages 21 and older, this event is hosted at Knute Nelson Memorial Field in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 17. Tickets cost approximately $25 per person. VIP tickets are sold out.

A home grown market

With no admission fee, Brentwood, Maryland’s miXt Food Hall is hosting the pop-up Home Grown Chefs, Makers and Artisans Pop-Up Market on July 18. This event is hosted on the first and third Saturday of the month.

A doggone good time

Ballpark hot dogs, German brats, bacon-wrapped Mexican dogs and Japanese-inspired dogs with teriyaki and Kewpie mayo are expected at the Hot Dog Fest. Hosted in Falls Church, Virginia, at Settle Down Easy Brewing Co., this event on July 18 includes live music and award-winning beers. Tickets cost $15.

Sun’s out, wines out

Sip on a variety of wines from Virginia at the FXBG Summer Wine Festival on July 18 at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This is an indoor event, so guests should be able to beat the heat at this venue, while sipping and strolling throughout the vendors. Tickets cost approximately $33.

Ice cream! You scream! Ahhhh!

In Mt. Vernon Triangle, Baan Siam is partnering with bartender Chantal Tseng and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream to offer boozy ice cream floats to guests. The cost is $16 for the ice cream social on July 18. Each seating lasts one hour.

A free, fun pub crawl

For its 13th year, Port City Brewing Company’s Old Town Pub Crawl is back once again on July 18. Guests who stop by the crawl’s seven participating locations in the Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood get the chance to win a limited-edition pub crawl glass. The crawl is free to participate with no registration required.

“Step into a world of diversity”

With international food vendors, crafts and artisans, live entertainment and family-friendly fun in store, don’t miss Veterans Plaza’s Silver Spring International Food & Craft Festival on July 19. General admission is free.

Chef’s Table

On July 22, Chef Amy Brandwein is welcoming Chef Angel Barreto, executive chef and partner of Anju, to Centrolina’s Chef’s Salon for a collaborative chef’s table dinner. The one-night-only event features four courses, fusing Italian and Korean culinary perspectives, while highlighting seasonal Mid-Atlantic ingredients. The ticket costs $150 per guest with beverages and gratuity not included. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Barreto’s charity of choice.

Feeling Fraîche

Chefs Erik Bruner-Yang, J.R. Robinson and Matt Price are uniting for a special one-night-only dinner. The dinner at Fraîche in Columbia Heights includes six courses, plus an optional wine pairing. Make a reservation on Open Table on the date (July 23). There is a $50 deposit, with the night costing a total of $125 per person.

Classy and Classic American

The historic fine dining Georgetown restaurant, 1789 Restaurant, is hosting a collaboration dinner on July 23 with Chef Charles Kreiser. The five-course menu is offered at $95 per person, highlighting Southern Oregon’s largest winery, Del Rio Vineyards.

Shell yeah

Those who are hungry for a good time can “seas the day” at the Cheyney DMV Crab Feast on July 25. This fundraising event includes crabs, of course, as well as a choice of roast sirloin of beef, shrimp, crab soup, fried chicken and several other food items. Tickets cost roughly $110 per person.

Oishisou! I mean … that looks delicious!

For those who have been craving ice cream amid the summer heat, The Fountain Inn is hosting a one-day pop-up featuring Japanese-inspired ice cream. Roses Restaurant Group alums Chef Greg Heitzig and Snow Crane founder Takeshi Nishikawa have flavors like genmaicha ice cream with whiskey or kinako (roasted soybean flour) ice cream with Amaro Montenegro available. The outdoor event on The Fountain Inn’s patio runs on July 25 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more background information on Snow Crane, check out WTOP’s article here.

Turning heads at the Trompo Takeover

Pascual’s chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss are inviting Chef Tim Ma to create his own spin on one beloved dish: the taco. Ma is known for local restaurants like Lucky Danger, Any Day Now and Sushi Sato. No tickets are required for this event. Simply make a reservation on Resy for July 26.

Pig deal

This feast of an event at Qui Qui D.C. comes with a whole roasted pig, carved and piled high with crispy, tender, hand-pulled lechón. Sides include sweet maduros, crispy tostones and arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice). The event on July 26 is only available to up to 20 guests with ticket prices at $120 per person. Make a reservation on Resy, and make sure to pick the “Lechón Asado” option.

Class in session

The Duck & The Peach Executive Chef Katarina Petonito is hosting a cooking class at D.C.’s Hill Center. Those who attend should be ready to cook and learn. The class costs $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine will be served.

Week eats

Starting July 27 and running through July 31, the second annual Culinary Week is heading to Capital One Center in Tysons, Virginia, for hands-on classes, tastings, and competitions. Highlights include a pizza-making class led by Chef Matteo Venini of Stellina Pizzeria and a sushi-making class with Chef Hobin “James” Kim at Wren. All proceeds support World Central Kitchen. Tickets cost $65 to $95 with early bird pricing available through July 17.

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