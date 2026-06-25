‘Great American’ fairgoers mark America’s 250th on the National Mall

Great American State Fair attendees, some setting politics aside, checked out the attractions on the first day of the 16-day event.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. America’s front yard transformed into the ‘Great American State Fair’

America’s Front Yard has been transformed into the Great American State Fair.

For 16 days, the National Mall plays host to the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebration, and Thursday was the free event’s opening day.

Along with a 110‑foot Ferris wheel, a daily rodeo and live music, the fair — which spans the Mall between 4th Street NW and 14th Street NW — features interactive pavilions showcasing all 56 U.S. states and territories.

“Available for people to see what they have, what they brag about, what they think is great — it’s just fun,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told WTOP.

Patricia McCann of Middleburg, Virginia, was impressed to see DeWine at his state’s pavilion, and by the fair in general.

“Well, I’ve seen the Dalai Lama here, so you can see anything here,” she said when asked if she thought she’d ever see a rodeo on the National Mall.

While the state pavilions were seeing a lot of foot traffic, no attraction had a longer line than the Ferris wheel.

“Oh, it’s excellent, you can see the city, you can see the Washington Monument,” said Sharon Anderson, a fairgoer from east Tennessee who also attended President Donald Trump’s opening rally Wednesday night. “You can see the Capitol and Reflecting Pool.”

Another attendee checking out the attractions wore an Uncle Sam-style top hat and red, white and blue overalls. He said the fair’s opening day was also his birthday.

“’Merica, baby,” Manny said. “What better way to celebrate my birthday than to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country?”

Others spoke of having mixed feelings while celebrating America’s 250th.

Keith Burkert, visiting from New Jersey, said he’s not a fan of the current administration, but still chose to be in D.C. to mark the milestone.

“Despite the political climate in this country, I’m determined to celebrate the 250th,” Burkert said. “This is still a great event so I just put the politics aside.”

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