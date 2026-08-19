Dulles airport leaders clarify who will pay for $22B, 15-year makeover

Those questions prompted Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority leaders to try to set the record straight about how the project will be paid for and who will cover the cost.

After President Donald Trump announced a more than $22 billion makeover of Dulles International Airport, questions quickly followed: Would taxpayers end up footing the bill? Or travelers?

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority leaders addressed the questions during a committee meeting Wednesday. Finance Committee members voted to recommend that the board approve the first $15.5 billion piece of the project.

“There have been statements out in the public that this is tax money. This is not tax money,” MWAA President and CEO Jack Potter said.

Funding will come from airport revenue sources such as parking fees and concession sales, along with airline payments, passenger facility charges and $14.2 billion in municipal bonds, said Andy Rountree, WMAA’s chief financial officer.

“Municipal bond funds to be issued by the airports authority, of course, are the primary source for the capital construction program,” he said.

The overhaul would unfold over roughly 15 years, officials said, reducing reliance on the airport’s signature mobile lounges, also known as people movers, through an expanded AeroTrain system and new passenger connections. The project would also replace the aging C and D concourses, renovating terminals and adding gates.

Potter disputed reports suggesting the airport’s cost per passenger could eventually reach $90, calling the figure erroneous.

“It was a number that was in an early projection before all the information that was needed to be received from the airlines was input into the model,” Potter said.

Potter said updated projections show that figure gradually rising to between $60 and $65 over the next 12 to 15 years.

“I just want to make sure that everyone understands that projection is a 12-year projection, so it’s not tomorrow,” he said.

Potter stressed that doesn’t mean travelers would see a direct surcharge added to their tickets.

“No, it is not added to the price of a ticket,” he said.

Potter noted that airlines supported the project before it came to the board for approval.

Airport leaders said they believe the overhaul will make Dulles more efficient, add capacity and improve the passenger experience.