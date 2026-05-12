Freedom Truck exhibit brings Revolutionary War history to Maryland, DC

A mobile history museum called the "Freedom Truck" is stopping in Maryland before heading to the National Mall this weekend.

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Reminiscent of the Freedom Train, which traveled the U.S. in 1975 and 1976 as part of America’s Bicentennial, a fleet of double-wide 18-wheeler mobile museums are now crisscrossing the nation to teach Revolutionary War history, including a scheduled to stop on the National Mall this weekend.

Ahead of its D.C. visit, one of the Freedom Trucks is stopping at Harford American Legion Post 39 at 500 N. Hickory Avenue in Bel Air, Maryland, as part of preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to organizers.

“The Freedom Truck exists for a very simple purpose, to bring the miraculous story of American independence to Americans across the country,” said Brittany Baldwin, executive director of the White House Task Force 250, speaking recently about the project.

The six trucks are making stops nationwide, from Pinecrest, Florida, to Urbandale, Iowa. Organizers said groups in all 48 contiguous states can request a visit.

Inside the truck, visitors encounter an AI-powered portrait of George Washington that introduces the early moments of the Revolution, including the Battles of Lexington and Concord and Bunker Hill. The exhibit also explores rising tensions with Britain, disputes over taxation and the path to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Baldwin said visitors are invited to take the “Are You a Loyalist or Patriot?” quiz.

Additional interactive displays highlight key victories and setbacks during the Revolution, along with the chance to sign a digital copy of the Declaration of Independence. The exhibit ends with a “Wall of American Heroes” featuring figures such as the Wright Brothers, Martin Luther King Jr. and Aretha Franklin.

“This is about telling America’s story on the road and making it easily accessible to students, to families, to American citizens and other visitors all across the nation,” said Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol of the United States, at a recent dedication ceremony.

Organizers of the White House-led initiative “Freedom 250” said the Freedom Truck will be on the National Mall on Sunday, May 17, during an all-day interfaith prayer event tied to the nation anniversary. The truck is also scheduled to return during the Great American State Fair from June 25 through July 10.

Editor’s note: “Freedom 250” is separate from the congressionally chartered commission “America 250.”

Inside the truck, visitors encounter an AI-powered portrait of George Washington that introduces the early moments of the Revolution, including the Battles of Lexington and Concord and Bunker Hill. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Reminiscent of the Freedom Train, which traveled the U.S. in 1975 and 1976 as part of America’s Bicentennial, a fleet of double-wide 18-wheeler mobile museums are now crisscrossing the nation to teach Revolutionary War history. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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