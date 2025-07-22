The DC area’s most exciting restaurant openings in 2025 (so far)

WTOP has rounded up over 20 bars and restaurants that have opened so far in 2025, which have caused a stir in the D.C. region’s food scene in one way or another.

A tablescape of food at Selva. (Courtesy Deb Lindsey) A tablescape of food at Selva. (Courtesy Deb Lindsey) For those seeking cutting-edge dining experiences that are unforgettable, there are so many new options in the D.C. region to consider. This year has seen a flurry of newly-opened bars and restaurants with flavors that travel all around the globe.

WTOP has rounded up over 20 bars and restaurants in the following list that have opened so far in 2025 and have caused a stir in the region’s food scene in one way or another. Whether you’re looking for well-priced happy hour bar bites or a luxe and intimate dining experience, it’s time to get your calendar ready for reservations at these new, but notable restaurants and bars.

International flavors worth craving

Tapori

600 H St. NE, Suite E, Washington, D.C.

Dante Datta and chef Suresh Sundas of the critically-acclaimed restaurant, Daru, opened Tapori in D.C.’s H Street neighborhood in March. The restaurant celebrates Indian and Nepalese street food with innovative takes on dishes like pani puri and dosas. Get a closer look in WTOP’s profile.

Elmina

2208 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Chef Eric Adjepong opened his first-ever restaurant, Elmina, in February with a contemporary Ghanaian menu that features kebabs, crispy okra fries, jollof duck pot, and mains such as crab fried rice or waakye with oxtail, a popular Ghanaian dish made from cooked rice and beans. The “Top Chef” finalist’s restaurant has since been featured in publications like Forbes, The Washington Post and Eater D.C.

Marcus D.C.

222 M St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson opened a new restaurant in D.C. this June, blending local and “Swediopian” — or Swedish and Ethiopian fusion — flavors. At the time, Samuelsson said that 60% of the menu is “of the sea.” For a look inside the menu, check out WTOP’s profile.

Selva

1223 Connecticut Ave. NW 2nd Floor, Washington, D.C.

The most recently opened restaurant on this list is Selva, a Latin American restaurant with a bold selection of ceviches and tropical cocktails. Opened since July 18, this new venture is headed by nightclub owner and restaurateur Antonis Karagounis and chef Giovanni Orellana.

Pisco Y Nazca

7401 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, Maryland

Lovers of seafood and Peruvian cuisine shouldn’t overlook the new Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar that opened in Bethesda, Maryland, this May. This third location of the restaurant chain spans 6,000 square feet with an open kitchen, a sunny patio and a lengthy menu with items like ceviches, empanadas and lomo saltado.

Casamara

1337 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Now open at the new SIXTY Hotel in Dupont Circle, Casamara is serving coastal Mediterranean flavors with fresh pastas, fresh seafood and a luxe meat and poultry menu. It’s an elegant dining experience with can’t-miss cocktails like the “Pepperoncini-tini,” which offers Grey Goose mixed with Drai Siderale Vermouth and served with feta-stuffed pepperoncini.

Himalayan Wild Yak

1010 N Glebe Road, Arlington, Virginia

The owners of Himalayan Wild Yak opened a second Northern Virginia location in Arlington, Virginia, this June. Owned by former partners of Alexandria, Virginia’s Royal Nepal restaurant, this restaurant celebrates the cuisine of Nepal with selections like yak, pork, chicken, wild boar and goat plus vegetarian options.

Karravaan

325 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.

For a fusion of Persian, Portuguese, Indian, Turkish and Mediterranean flavors, don’t miss Karravaan in Northeast D.C. This restaurant takes inspiration from the Silk Road, headed by Sanjay Mandhaiya, chef at the Indian restaurant Pappe.

Tari Trattoria D.C.

300 Morse St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Opened in June, Tari Trattoria D.C. delights in the flavors of the Amalfi Coast, thriving in traditional pastas and seafood dishes.

Sushi Sato

1245 H St. NE, Washington, D.C.

For diners trying to get the most bang out of their bucks, it’s hard to beat all-you-can-eat sushi. Sushi Sato does have an à la carte with both traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes, but the bottomless sushi bar, headed by D.C. chef Tim Ma, is hard to resist. The experience starts at $55 or $75 for “premium” options.

Lucky Danger

709 D St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Also headed by chef Tim Ma, Lucky Danger opened its flagship, full-service version in D.C.’s Penn Quarter/Chinatown area earlier this year. The restaurant includes an intimate dining room, three bars and the city’s only public Mah Jong bar. Lucky Danger is expected to have a total four total/upcoming locations soon — in Arlington, Va., D.C.’s Nationals Park and soon in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University.

Sagrada

1901 14th St. NW, 2nd Floor, Washington, D.C.

Certainly, the quirkiest restaurant on this list, Sagrada promises not only contemporary Mexican flavors, but a “culinary journey of the psychedelic mind.” Don’t expect to actually get high at this restaurant, though. Sagrada instead takes inspiration from psychedelic mushrooms with a multicourse, plant-based dining experience that hopes to emulate the journey that one takes when ingesting these mushrooms. A portion of proceeds from Sagrada supports Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research.

Wonder Food Hall

1925 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper got an inside look at Wonder, a new food hall that opened in D.C.’s 14th Street neighborhood with approximately 20 restaurants under one roof and one single order. For a look at all the restaurants featured here, head to WTOP News.

Modern American takes on familiar flavors

Silver and Sons Barbecue

5362 Westbard Ave., Bethesda, Maryland

Bethesda, Maryland, has a new take on barbecue, thanks to chef and owner Jarrad Silver, who is also behind the Silver and Sons food truck. Silver and Sons Barbecue offers a Jewish-Mediterranean take on traditional American barbecue with specialties like a pastrami reuben and a lamb shawarma.

Willowsong

801 Wharf St. SW, Washington, D.C.

Opened February inside the InterContinental at The Wharf, Willowsong is the flagship concept from chef Jeffrey Williams. The seasonal menu house-made pastas and ingredients, sourced from farms across Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Fancy Ranch Amish Chicken

Inside Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE, Washington, D.C.

Husband and wife duo, chef Reid Shilling and Sara Quinteros, recently opened their Fancy Ranch Amish Chicken concept inside Union Market with craveable, crispy chicken, an array of sauces, optional “fancy things” like caviar, as well as “economically-priced” cocktails.

Where to enjoy a cocktail or a beer in the DC region

Lobby Bar

224 7th St. SE, Washington, D.C.

Even as an adult, it’s possible to crave a “happy meal,” and Lobby Bar has delivered with “adult happy meals” with a burger, chicken sandwich or McLobby nuggets with fries and a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne — all for $31. The deal is only available during happy hour, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Reynold’s

1320 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

This cozy, Americana-inspired cocktail bar features gourmet bites like foie gras poutine and Ossetra caviar with chips. Other bar bites include truffle popcorn and beef tartare with black truffle. For the extra hungry, lobster rolls along with burgers, crispy chicken or — curiously — corn dogs.

Ciel Social Club

175 L St. NE, Washington D.C.

The popular rooftop lounge, called Ciel Social Club, expanded to Capitol Hill with a new outpost atop the Marriott. The 2,700-square-foot rooftop is perfect for basking in the music at jazz nights or DJ-led brunch parties, or for craving someone seasonal at Instagram-worthy pop-ups.

Bar Chinois

244 19th Court South, #105, Arlington, Virginia

Now open in Arlington, Virginia’s National Landing neighborhood, this French-Chinese fusion restaurant and bar boasts a menu of red chili wontons, chili karaage, crispy shrimp bao and entrées like char siu chicken rice and black pepper duck. The D.C. location of Bar Chinois opened in 2021, while this second location opened this past May.

Bar Angie

2300 N St. NW, Washington, D.C.

The latest concept from the team behind Balos, Bar Angie opened earlier this year in D.C.’s West End neighborhood. The New York bistro-inspired space is perfect for martinis, live jazz and craveable dishes like the Angie Chop Martini, a thin, breaded pork chop topped with peppers and parm.

Whitlow’s at The Wharf

949 Wharf St. SW, Washington, D.C.

At The Wharf, Whitlow’s opened in a two-story space by the waterfront. The space features a 46-foot marbled main bar, garage-door patio and an updated Art Deco balcony bar with a menu like smash burgers, smoked wings, nachos and rubber ducky cocktails.

Whitlow’s on Water

101 Market Square SW, Washington, D.C.

A brand new, 50‑foot tiki‑style boat is set sail from D.C., starting this March. Guests can book boat cruises along the Potomac River, while sipping boozy rum‑bucket cocktails on this party bar-cruise. This is not the only tiki boat in the city, but is absolutely an option that shouldn’t be forgotten.

