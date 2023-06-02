WATCH: Private tiki-boat tours are afloat at DC’s Navy Yard

Sea Suite Cuises allows up to six people to enjoy the Tikito boat, which includes bar seating, Bluetooth speakers, LED lighting for night cruises and a bathroom.

Private tiki-boat tours have landed in Navy Yard — and WTOP had to give it a try!

Sea Suite Cruises allows a maximum of six people to enjoy the Tikito boat, which includes bar seating, Bluetooth speakers, LED lighting for night cruises and a bathroom. The whole experience lasts two hours.

All cruises are BYOB and also BYOF (bring your own food). Passengers can board with beers, wine, seltzers and canned cocktails — but bottles of hard liquor are not allowed.

Passengers are picked up and dropped off at the entrance to the Yards Marina, near District Winery. In an interview with WTOP, Captain Jack Walten, who is co-founder of Sea Suite Cruises, said that the experience is “customizable,” so passengers can choose the sights they want to see along the Washington Channel.

Pricing for the boat experience ranges from $375 up to $425, depending on the day. For a look at the experience and more details from Walten, watch the video at the top of this article.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.