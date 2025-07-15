20 restaurants fit under one roof at this new DC food hall

If you have ever argued with others about where to order dinner from, 'Wonder' no more.

If you’ve ever argued about where to order dinner from, this new food hall solves that problem.

Allan Ng is the regional director for Wonder, a new food hall in 14th Street in D.C. where you can order a variety of foods. If you want pizza and your spouse wants Mexican food, it’s no problem.

“(Wonder) allows our guest to really order from 25 different restaurants in one single order,” Ng said.

Fare is available from all these restaurants in the D.C. area:

Tejas Barbecue

Limesalt

Fred’s Meat & Bread

Yasas by Michael Symon

Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson

Burger Baby

Wing Trip

Alanza Pizza

Room for Dessert

Kin House

Detroit Brick Pizza Co.

Royal Greens

Hanu Poke

Di Fara Pizza

Bellies

Bobby Flay Steak

The Mainstay by Marc Murphy

Walnut Lane by Jonathan Waxman

Chios Taverna by Michael Symon

Wonder also has limited seating at its brick and mortar locations. The D.C. location has about four booths and a few other seating spots.

Allen, who lives in D.C., described his experience as “pretty simple.”

“You just walk in, it’s not terribly hard,” he said. “You filter through the food items, there seems to be a lot of variety.”

Alyssa Venditto also placed an order: “I like the concept. It seems like it’s more to-go.”

There are seven more locations coming to the D.C. area, including Rosslyn opening later this month and spots in the West End, College Park, Cleveland Park, Reston, Franconia and Navy Yard to come.

Ng said if you use the app, you’ll get your food quickly: “The great thing is our goal is 30 minutes or less.”

