20 restaurants fit under one roof at this new DC food hall

If you’ve ever argued about where to order dinner from, this new food hall solves that problem.
Allan Ng is the regional director for Wonder, a new food hall in 14th Street in D.C. where you can order a variety of foods. If you want pizza and your spouse wants Mexican food, it’s no problem.
“(Wonder) allows our guest to really order from 25 different restaurants in one single order,” Ng said.
Fare is available from all these restaurants in the D.C. area:
- Tejas Barbecue
- Limesalt
- Fred’s Meat & Bread
- Yasas by Michael Symon
- Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson
- Burger Baby
- Wing Trip
- Alanza Pizza
- Room for Dessert
- Kin House
- Detroit Brick Pizza Co.
- Royal Greens
- Hanu Poke
- Di Fara Pizza
- Bellies
- Bobby Flay Steak
- The Mainstay by Marc Murphy
- Walnut Lane by Jonathan Waxman
- Chios Taverna by Michael Symon
Wonder also has limited seating at its brick and mortar locations. The D.C. location has about four booths and a few other seating spots.
Allen, who lives in D.C., described his experience as “pretty simple.”
“You just walk in, it’s not terribly hard,” he said. “You filter through the food items, there seems to be a lot of variety.”
Alyssa Venditto also placed an order: “I like the concept. It seems like it’s more to-go.”
There are seven more locations coming to the D.C. area, including Rosslyn opening later this month and spots in the West End, College Park, Cleveland Park, Reston, Franconia and Navy Yard to come.
Ng said if you use the app, you’ll get your food quickly: “The great thing is our goal is 30 minutes or less.”
