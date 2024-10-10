DC beer festival to feature more than 400 beers from 150 brewers

To some. it's a mythical half-bird, half-reptile creature. For D.C. beer-lovers, however, it's the best Saturday of the year.

Organizers boast the Snallygaster is the biggest beer festival on the East Coast, and it’s happening Downtown Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

“It’s about 400-plus beers from 150 different brewers,” said Greg Engert, beer director for the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, which puts on the annual event. “On Pennsylvania Avenue, with the Capitol building as the backdrop.”

Unlike last year’s rainy event, the forecast Saturday calls for a beautiful day.

“So it’s really a big, huge festival that happens to have more beer than anybody else,” Engert said. “And, some of the rarest beers in the world from breweries that have lines out the door like Fiden’s in upstate New York, Monkish out of Southern California, and all the brewers come to party with us.”

Proceeds from the festival benefit Arcadia Food, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable food system.

“It really is a cool way to check a bunch of breweries off your bucket list,” Engert said.

Tastings are unlimited. Tickets are still available at the Snallygaster website.

