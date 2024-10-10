Things to do in the DC area: Capital Art and Craft Festival, Vintage Market … and more!

For a weekend filled with arts and crafts, head to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. Here's a list of even more events happening in the D.C. area.

Shoppers at a jewelry booth in the Capital Art and Craft Festival.(Courtesy Capital Art and Craft Festival) Shoppers at a jewelry booth in the Capital Art and Craft Festival.(Courtesy Capital Art and Craft Festival) For a weekend filled with arts and crafts, head to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. From Oct. 11 through 13, the Capital Art and Craft Festival is bringing over 225 artisans of jewelry, clothing, furnishings, pottery, decor and much more together in one place.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Judy Spargo, director for the Capital Art and Craft Festival, told WTOP that a portion of ticket sales go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of good energy going on,” said Spargo.

Tickets cost $11 in advance. There is a discount for seniors, and children under the age of 12 are admitted for free. Parking is free.

If you miss the event this weekend, there will be more chances in the coming months to shop. The festival returns this winter on Dec. 13 through 15 and also next year from March 21 through 23.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

“Milk Tree”

Artist Robin Bell of Bell Visuals is opening an interactive exhibit in Friendship Heights centered around lighting, video and a unique tropical plant. Attendees of this “dreamscape” can enjoy a special artist talk with Bell. The event is free, but tickets for timed entry to the installation are required. This week’s event on Thursday, Oct. 10 is sold out, but guests can still sign up for the final date, Friday, Nov. 15.

Meet and greet with Randy Clarke

WMATA’s General Manager Randy Clarke is making a pit stop at metrobar to chat over some brews and hear people’s feedback on how to make the Metro system better. The free event is on Friday, Oct. 11.

Snallygaster

Don’t miss your chance to drink at the District’s “biggest and beastliest” beer festival. On Saturday, Oct. 12, Snallygaster returns with 450 pours from over 175 producers around the nation and the world. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission passes are still available at $75 per person.

Beyoncé Block Party

On Saturday, Oct. 12, The Bullpen is hosting what it’s calling, “The Biggest Beyoncé Block Party Ever | ACT II.” This event features food trucks, drinks, games and only music from Beyoncé. This event is only for those ages 21 and older. General admission tickets cost $20, while VIP tickets cost $40. There are also deals like a $15 two-for-one deal and a $100 VIP bottle service deal for six guests.

DC SoulFULL Vegan Fest

Delicious, plant-based food is the focus of this festival. Hosted at the National Arboretum, this event on Sunday, Oct. 13 celebrates all things vegan. It is free and open to the public.

Butter Chicken Festival

This isn’t a D.C.-only festival, so lovers of butter chicken should get excited for several unique takes on the iconic dish around the DMV from Oct. 13 through 20. Find the participating restaurants on The MoCo Show’s website. A portion of the sales from the Butter Chicken Festival go to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés.

“Easy Weeknight Dinners” cookbook talk

Emily Weinstein and Eric Kim of New York Times Cooking are going to participate in a conversation with Carey Polis, a freelance food editor and consultant, about the brand-new cookbook, “Easy Weeknight Dinners: 100 Fast, Flavor-Packed Meals for Busy People Who Still Want Something Good to Eat.” The event is at Sixth & I on Monday, Oct. 14. In-person tickets cost between $25 to a little over $45, depending on if guests want to add a signed book to their admission ticket.

Maryland

The MoCo Epic

Cyclists, get ready! For its 14th event, the MoCo Epic is offering 13-, 20-, 30-, 40-, 55- and 70-mile routes as part of its mountain bike festival, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts. The event is suitable for all ages and includes beginner, youth and family rides. The event is on Oct. 12 and 13. Registration costs vary.

The Art of Mobile Media

The Silver Spring Media Lab is hosting an immersive experience that allows the public to dive into the world of mobile media. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, sign up for a hands-on workshop that hopes to turn your smartphone into a powerful creative tool. Tickets cost approximately $35.

Virginia

Lucketts Fall Vintage Market

At the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville, Virginia, the Lucketts Fall Vintage Market is showcasing more than 200 vintage vendors all weekend long. Tickets for the event, which runs from Oct. 11 through 13, cost $15 for general admission. There is also an “early buyer” pass for $45 for access to all three days of the event.

Paws in the Park

This Sunday, Oct. 13, Old Town Alexandria’s Oronoco Bay Park offers a fun- and furry-filled, family-friendly event, called Paws in the Park. The free event features live music, activities, food and drinks, shopping and adorable, adoptable animals.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.