Va. Rep. Connolly won’t seek reelection; cancer has returned

Longtime Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year, after learning that the esophageal cancer he's been fighting has returned.

Connolly, who is serving his ninth term representing Virginia’s 11th District, also said he plans to step down “soon” from his post as the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress,” he said in a statement to constituents.

He said the cancer that he was first diagnosed with six months ago, “while initially beaten back, has now returned.”

The Democratic lawmaker, who is 75, has been a vocal advocate for years on behalf of federal workers and contractors in Northern Virginia, who have a large presence in his district.

“With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years,” he said.

Before getting elected to Congress, Connolly served for 14 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, including five years as its chair.

Retirement opens way for generational change

Connolly has served for years on the Oversight Committee, and last year he defeated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to become the panel’s ranking Democrat.

The committee has a lot of high-profile hearings, and supporters of Ocasio-Cortez, 35, thought she could provide a fresh voice for Democrats.

Connolly has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and the “Department of Government Efficiency” team he’s tasked with slashing federal spending, often seeking more transparency about decisions and cuts affecting federal workers.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, 87, has the most seniority among Democrats on the Oversight Committee, but a younger House member is expected to be tapped to succeed Connolly as the party’s ranking lawmaker.

Ocasio-Cortez is no longer a member of the committee.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat representing Massachusetts’ 8th District, is second in seniority behind Norton.

Among those who may be considered to succeed Connolly as the panel’s top Democrat are Rep. Jasmine Crockett, representing Texas’ 30th District, and Rep. Ro Khanna, representing California’s 17th District.

Connolly, meanwhile, has received praise from fellow Virginia lawmakers.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., issued a statement saying that Connolly “has exemplified the very best of public service,” calling him “deeply principled and relentlessly committed to the people of Northern Virginia and our nation.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also chimed in with a statement saying, in part, “For decades, my friend Gerry Connolly has shown Virginia and the country how to fight for what is right. No one has fought harder when it comes to Virginia’s federal workforce, transportation infrastructure, congressional oversight, and our commitment to critical alliances like NATO.”

“I’m deeply moved by the way he has brought that same courage to his fight against cancer, and will do all I can to support him and his family.”

