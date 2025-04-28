Residents share mixed emotions outside of former RFK Stadium

On some streets surrounding the former RFK Stadium in D.C., there's excitement about the return of the Washington Commanders. On others, a reluctance to say much, though from the tone you could tell they weren't exactly excited about the idea.

In an unscientific sampling of sentiment, the opinions were strong, though hardly unanimous.

In an unscientific sampling of sentiment, the opinions were strong, though hardly unanimous.

“I’m exhilarated that they’re coming back. I can’t wait. I’m ready to have them here,” said Mo Jackson, as he sat with some friends on the front porch of a home off C Street in Northeast. “You know, we lost a lot when they left.”

He’s been a fan of the team going back to the days of Sonny Jurgensen and Charley Taylor.

“It brings more to the neighborhood,” he said. “Down in Southwest, they built those stadiums down there, it brought more to that neighborhood. It brought the neighborhood back alive. The neighborhood was dying, just like this neighborhood’s dying.”

“The neighborhood will start looking better because we have a new stadium down there,” said his friend Charlie Johnson.

Supporters of the stadium are hoping that it will revitalize the neighborhood. Those who aren’t so excited are skeptical it’ll pay off for the city. There’s also a recognition they might not have much say either way.

“It felt like it was more of a debate, and then the past few years, it’s like, undeniable, it’s going to be the NFL stadium,” Annie Richardson said. “So just how are we going to make the best of that?”

She acknowledges the traffic and the development will bring disturbances, though to some degree that’s the price of living in the city — a price she said she can accept if it leads to more jobs and other benefits to the community.

“I think I have a positive attitude about it,” she said. “I just hope that the city keeps the opportunities for its residents going.”

A few blocks south on 19th Street, one of the neighborhood’s first big redevelopment projects still isn’t completed. On the ground floor of some new apartments are storefronts that are still available to lease — for now at least.

But two restaurants have already dived into the evolving neighborhood — Sala Thai and Duffy’s Irish Bar.

“When we built up this restaurant, we heard they will make the new stadium,” said Pirasoot Kunanuwat, manager at Sala Thai. “That’s why the we invest on this property nearby, that’s what we hoped.”

He was full of praise for the deal, and what an influx of commercial businesses and several thousand more housing units would do for the neighborhood he’s quickly come to embrace.

“We are very happy for the new stadium,” he said, encouraged by the idea of other local businesses launching there.

Those who had much stronger negative opinions tended not to want to speak out, but one longtime resident who remembers life back in the day clearly wasn’t thrilled.

“I’d rather see them pay for the stadium because it’s their team and everything,” the local resident said. “But that’s not the way the ball game works.”

“The city has no plans for the for the site other than the stadium,” that resident added.

He said his neighborhood typically was a mess after games when they were held at the former RFK Stadium and he’s worried about the cost of housing in the future in a neighborhood that’s already seen massive change in recent years.

Activist and founder of DC’s Go-Go Museum Ron Moten said he supports the stadium, but feels for the people who live in the area.

“But I know it’s a way to make it work, and I also understand the need for tax revenues in D.C. Most people don’t know that Downtown funded a lot of the programs in our city. We lost a lot, especially now with federal jobs leaving, so you have to be innovative on how you make it work. And I believe as long as the community is involved with the process, that this could be something great for our city.”

He said some of the development around the stadium will be good for the community, including proposed recreation facilities.

“My son runs track, and I paid $40, $60, $80 for him to go around the country to get in those meets. He goes out to Prince George’s County all the time to be a part of that, right? That’s one thing, but also making sure local businesses are part of the development that goes here, making sure people in the community benefit from it as well.”

But for some, it just comes down to the fact that the old RFK site is where the team belongs. Call it nostalgia or good business, some people around the area think the team never should have moved to begin with.

Octavia Dark said she’s excited the Commanders are coming back, saying, “that’s my team.”

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

