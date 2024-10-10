Weekend DC-area road closures to make way for beer, hockey and running

The D.C. area is gearing up for the start of the Washington Capitals season, the Army 10-Miler and Snallygaster, which all bring dreaded road closures.

The D.C. area is gearing up for a weekend full of fall fun, with the start of the Washington Capitals season, the Army 10-Miler and Snallygaster (the District’s largest craft beer festival) all set to take place Saturday and Sunday.

But the good times come with a bit of a headache for drivers, as each of the events bring a slew of road closures and parking restrictions.

Here’s what you need to know.

To accommodate for Snallygaster, D.C. police said the following roads with be closed to traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

Along with the Capitals’ season opener Saturday, the team is holding some events to celebrate the start of hockey season in the District. To make way for the festivities, F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW, will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Westbound traffic on F Street from 5th Street, NW, will also be closed to traffic during that time, according to D.C. police.

The worst of the closures come Sunday, to accommodate for the Army 10-Miler. A number of road’s in both D.C. and Northern Virginia will be closed at certain times throughout the day Sunday.

In the District, the following streets will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to noon:

Key Bridge, NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

The streets below will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to noon:

Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street, NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

14th Street Bridge — HOV lanes only

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

From 3 a.m. to noon, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking, according to D.C. police:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For those driving in Arlington, Virginia, there are also plenty of road closures to worry about. according to Arlington police, the following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street

S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

Exit 8A, on southbound I-395

The following roads will also be closed, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from N. Kent Street to Route 110 (Southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be permitted to travel westbound on Wilson Boulevard)

Westbound I-66, from Washington D.C. to Exit 73

From 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (Traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be permitted to travel west on Army Navy Drive after approximately 9 a.m.)

S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (Traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be permitted to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)

S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes

Exit 10A, on northbound I-395 (Access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open)

Exit 10A, on southbound I-395

Exit 9, on southbound I-395

Exit 8B, on southbound I-395

Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street

Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge

Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street / Pentagon South Parking

These road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City

Exit 75, on eastbound I-66

Then, according to Arlington police, the following roads will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (Northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard)

Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

From 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the below roads will be closed:

12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (Residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)

Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

And, finally, according to Arlington police, Exit 8C on southbound I-395 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

See a map of the route of the Army 10-Miler, and corresponding road closures, below:

