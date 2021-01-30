Go-to brews for Super Bowl Sunday

Here are a few "go-to" brews to consider as you plan on what to drink this Super Bowl Sunday.

As co-host of WTOP’s weekly “Beer of the Week” segment for more than nine years now, I’ve been lucky enough to try hundreds of beers from all over the U.S. and the world.

While I certainly have my favorites, you might hate them all!

Of course, that’s just the way it goes when talking about the merits of just about anything — from beer to wine to bourbon to cigars, et cetera — so here are a few “go-to” brews for you to consider on Super Bowl Sunday.

LOVE CATS, Bluejacket Brewery, D.C. Style: Pilsner ABV: 5.0%

I simply love this tasty Pilsner, particularly the fact it’s lower in alcohol so drinking two doesn’t send you straight to the couch for a nap (though that may not be so bad if the game is a dud).

JAI ALAI, Cigar City Brewing, Tampa Bay, Florida Style: India Pale Ale ABV: 7.5%

This is one of my go-to IPAs if I’m in a store and don’t recognize much else in the cooler. With notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel, there’s something about it my taste buds just love. Higher in alcohol, so be careful!

GUINNESS DRAUGHT, Guinness Brewery, Dublin, Ireland Style: Stout ABV: 4.2%

Not much to say here except this smooth-drinking classic goes with just about everything food-wise. The lower alcohol content will keep you bright-eyed for when your team goes for the winning Hail Mary with the clock running out as well.

HOPSLAM, Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo, Michigan Style: Double India Pale Ale ABV: 10%

I include this beer because, for starters, it’s dangerously delicious. It is also rare, released for only a few weeks a year and that time is now. Treat this baby with care, though, at 10% you might not make it to halftime if you starting sipping too early.

AND, last but not least in the domestic, yellow fizzy division:

PABST BLUE RIBBON, Pabst Brewing Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin Style: Lager ABV: 4.8%

Though I don’t drink it often, sometimes there’s simply nothing better than an icy PBR tallboy. So, go ahead, crack one and wash down some more chicken wings.

Meanwhile, WTOP Wine Guy Scott Greenberg offers three wine suggestions specific for enjoying the Super Bowl at home this year.