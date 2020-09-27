Restaurant workers receive online training on handling angry customers

Restaurant workers are now training on how to avoid a fight or confrontations with customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association released a series of free online videos to restaurant and hospitality workers on how to de-escalate conflicts with customers.

Service workers have often become the target of angry customers since the restrictions on how to eat and shop have been put in place during the pandemic.

The videos demonstrate how to handle several scenarios, including customers who refuse to wear face masks, how to deal with a fight between two people as well as how to handle people filming confrontations on their phones.

The guidance comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released strategies to limit violence towards workers in early September.

The department also provided resources and recommended training on dealing with and preventing workplace violence most likely to occur in shops and restaurants.

