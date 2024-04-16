Starbucks introduces new drink options adding a fiery twist to spring

Starting Tuesday, April 16, Starbucks will unveil new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers in three different flavors: Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Pineapple, and Spicy Strawberry along with a new Spicy Cream Cold Foam, the coffee chain announced on Monday.

(NEW YORK) — Starbucks is unveiling brand-new Starbucks Refreshers with a fiery new spring twist.

According to the announcement, the new innovations came about to hop on to the “swicy” trend of mixing sweet and spicy flavors in unique manners.

“The new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers bring together the sweetness of a Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage, the zest of lemonade, and the heat of Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend to create a deliciously refreshing sip with absolutely no chill,” read the announcement.

The Spicy Dragonfruit option uses mango and dragonfruit flavors as well as pieces of real dragonfruit mixed in. For the spice, the drink includes zesty lemonade as well as Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

The Spicy Strawberry refresher blends Strawberry and acai flavors with real strawberry pieces mixed into the same zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend. The Spicy Pineapple option uses the same zesty lemonade and chili powder blend to mix in pineapple and passion fruit flavors with real pieces of pineapple.

For a final customization, the new Spicy Cream Cold Foam, can be added to any Starbucks beverage. The foam is made with Starbucks classic cold foam and the same Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

The new sweet and spicy selections will be in stores for a limited time this Spring.

Starbucks Reserve locations in New York, Chicago, and Seattle are also offering a sweet and spicy hot honey version of Starbucks Espresso Martini and Affogato.

