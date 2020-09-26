Safety precautions followed during Va. Gov.’s wife’s visit to Stafford Co. school

Stafford County Public Schools said all health safety precautions were followed at the northern Virginia school that first lady Pamela Northam visited earlier in the week

Northam visited Rising Star Early Childhood Center in Fredericksburg, as part of a Back-To-School tour on Tuesday. Both she and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said Saturday in a written statement that students and staff at the school are not at risk of infection.

“Students, faculty and staff, including myself, maintained 6-feet social distancing as much as possible, wore their face coverings and frequently washed hands,” said Kizner.

After performing careful contact tracing, students and staff at the school were not considered primary contacts to Northam and are believed not at risk of contracting coronavirus as a result of her visit, Kizner said.

The Northam’s positive results come after a member of the governor’s official residency staff developed symptoms of the virus and also tested positive. They are working with the state health department and the Richmond Health Department to trace their contacts.

Pamela Northam has mild symptoms while the governor has none. They will be isolated for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, the governor’s office said in a news release Friday.

