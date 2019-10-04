Some restaurants are offering National Taco Day deals and freebies on Oct. 4.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Americans celebrate the taco’s versatility with National Taco Day. The origins of this food holiday are unknown, but it’s not like you need an official reason to eat tacos, especially when restaurants participate in the holiday by offering freebies and discounts on tacos and other foods.

These are restaurants offering National Taco Day deals and freebies:

— Chronic Tacos

— Chuy’s

— Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

— Jack in the Box

— Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

— Rubio’s Coastal Grill

— Taco Bell

— TacoTime

— Tijuana Flats

Read on for more information about each Taco Day deal.

[Read: 12 Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food]

Chronic Tacos

Watch this chain’s social media pages for a code word you’ll need to mention to get one free taco for lunch. Fillings include chicken, carnitas, al pastor or Beyond Beef. The code word is good from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

[See: How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget.]

Chuy’s

On Friday, add a crispy beef taco to your entree order for just $1. There’s a limit of two discounted tacos per person. Plus, enjoy $1 floaters (extra alcohol layered on top of applicable drinks) the entire day. If you dress like a taco and dine in, things get even better: You get a free entree of your choice, which must be redeemed the same day. The Taco Day party will also be going strong on Chuy’s social media pages. Post with hashtag #NationalTacoDay for a chance to win prizes.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

This small but growing chain is celebrating a day early with a Taco Day deal on Thursday Oct. 3. Select tacos will be just $1 for dine-in customers.

Jack in the Box

Sign up for the Jack in the Box e-club to get two free tacos with any purchase Friday.

[See: 10 Ways to Save More in 2019.]

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Make a dine-in purchase and get a free chicken or beef taco at participating locations Friday. If you really love tacos, you can also enter the Taco Gigante Challenge, which begins on Oct. 1. Finish a 2 pound taco ($12.99), and receive one free beef or chicken taco per week for a year. The free tacos, should you complete this challenge, will be loaded into your loyalty account weekly from Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Purchase a beverage and get any taco for free Friday. Get the coupon for this promo on Rubio’s website and present it to the cashier when you order. There’s a limit of one coupon per person. This offer is not valid on delivery orders.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering a $5 gift box Friday, Oct. 4 only, which contains two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. You can also fill out a form on Taco Bell’s website and purchase a gift box for a friend. Your friend will receive an email with a coupon, redeemable for the box on Oct. 4.

TacoTime

On Friday, get Crisp Tacos for just $1 each all day long at participating locations.

Tijuana Flats

The Tex-Mex chain is celebrating Taco Day the entire weekend. Friday through Sunday, get two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99. Sub in a beer for $2. Specialty tacos are not included in this promo.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

National Taco Day Deals and Freebies originally appeared on usnews.com