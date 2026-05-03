3 fatal crashes in 3 days: 1 dead after another accident in Montgomery County

This is the third deadly crash in Montgomery County in the last 36 hours.

One person is dead after a crash on northbound I-270 at Montrose Road in Montgomery County.

Maryland State Police confirmed that officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash shortly before 9:30 this morning.

Police believe a Lexus sedan lost control and for unknown reasons overturned and hit the jersey wall.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died on scene.

This was the third deadly crash in Montgomery County over a 36-hour period.

Overnight, another fatal car crash happened in Bethesda on Glenbrook Road near Bradley Boulevard. The driver died and a passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

And late Thursday, a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, east of the Connecticut Avenue exit.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police believe the man was the driver of a work van found parked on the left shoulder of the inner loop. They also believe he had a gas can with him when he was struck.

Two vehicles struck the man, police said. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene, but the first driver fled.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the first vehicle, described as a silver or gray sedan with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call 301-424-2101.

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