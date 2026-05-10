Mother’s Day sunshine gives way to scattered showers, possible thunderstorms

Scattered showers and storms develop late Sunday. Cooler, cloudy weather follows.

Mother’s Day begins mostly clear across the D.C. area, with clouds building Sunday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.

While moisture is limited, the front will still be capable of producing scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, though a few storms could produce gusty winds.

The cold front moves through overnight, taking the storms with it. It then stalls just south of the D.C. region on Monday, while a wave of low pressure brings an area of rain south of the area through midday. Most spots will stay cloudy and cooler than average.

Conditions dry out Tuesday, and another system brings a renewed chance for showers and storms Wednesday into possibly Thursday.

WTOP Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, clouds increase in the afternoon. Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Winds: variable 5 to 15 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, cooler. Lingering showers end. Patchy fog later on. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Winds: north 5 to 15 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy, unseasonably cool. Light rain, drizzle mainly south of D.C. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Winds: northeast 5 to 15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cool. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. Scattered showers, thunderstorms later on. Highs in the mid 70s.

Current conditions

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