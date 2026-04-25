Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj has gone back to the drawing board in order to reconsider the concept of one of his restaurants — this time in Downtown D.C.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Inside Downtown DC’s new Italian restaurant by restaurateur Ashok Bajaj

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj isn’t afraid to stop, rethink and flip his concepts.

In late 2024, Bajaj closed Rosedale in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood in order to reopen it as the coastal Indian restaurant Malabar in January 2025.

Once again, Bajaj has gone back to the drawing board, reconsidering the concept of one of his restaurants. But, this time, it’s in Downtown D.C.

In the former location of Modena — and before that Bibiana Osteria-Enoteca — is now Rosselli. Bajaj, the owner of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, told WTOP the new concept, while Italian, is unique from its predecessors.

“Downtown has been struggling in the last few years, and so the idea behind (this) was to do a new concept, freshen up the restaurant, bring a new chef and add a great dining scene to Downtown D.C.,” Bajaj said.

Colombia-born executive chef Carlos Cardona is leading the kitchen. He previously worked at Michelin-starred NOI by Paulo Airaudo in Hong Kong.

The menu balances tradition with creativity through dishes like focaccia paired with a tomato gel, maitake ash, crème fraîche and bone marrow butter. The pastas include agnolotti del plin with sea urchin, brown butter and sage, as well as a linguine alle vongole with Manila clams, guanciale and white wine.

Meanwhile, mains range from braised veal shank ossobuco that is cooked for 48 hours with risotto and Calabrian gremolata, to a pollo al forno — a chicken breast paired with a salsify puree and arugula.

“Every dish of his has an element of surprise, sophistication and refinement, yet you feel like you’re eating Italian food with a slight bit of elegance in the cuisine,” Bajaj said of Cardona’s menu.

The design of the space is inspired by grand historic apartments from Milan and Rome with ornate moldings, gilded frames and velvet drapery, with expansive windows throughout.

Bajaj said that the renovation of the restaurant took about a year with a budget of over $1 million. With this big bet on Downtown D.C., Bajaj said, “We need the businesses back, and we need restaurants to thrive the way they used to.”

Bajaj’s restaurant group is behind several other local concepts like Rasika, Bombay Club and Bindaas. Rosselli opened in early April and is located at 1100 New York Ave. NW in D.C.

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